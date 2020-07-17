Fresh Thyme Extends Face Mask/Covering Requirement to All Stores

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help ensure the continued health and safety of its team members and customers, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market announced today that it's requiring all customers wear a face mask or face covering when shopping at any Fresh Thyme store. The requirement goes into effect Monday, July 20, 2020.

This new requirement is in addition to the retailer's stores where an executive order is already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations.

Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt.

For customers who prefer to not come inside the store, the company encourages the use of its Shipt and Instacart delivery options for their shopping needs.

Fresh Thyme currently operates 74 grocery stores throughout Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 74 stores in 11 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com. Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymefarmersmarkets, and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm.

