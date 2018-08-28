Fresh Thyme Farmers Market partners with Service Management Group to launch customer experience program

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience, employee engagement and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new partnership with full-service specialty grocer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. As part of its growth strategy, Fresh Thyme is introducing a customer experience program to capture customer feedback, optimize in-store touchpoints and incorporate insights in action planning.

Founded in 2012, Fresh Thyme offers fresh, healthy, natural and organic products at more than 70 stores across 11 Midwestern states. To keep prices affordable and make shopping easy, Fresh Thyme designs stores with simple and easy-to-navigate floorplans. In addition, it sources many products from local farmers and businesses so it can offer the freshest food while reducing transportation costs.

"Amidst the rapid expansion at Fresh Thyme, we turned to SMG to help us implement a best-in-class customer experience program," said Amy Parker, Vice President of Marketing at Fresh Thyme. "By capturing location-level data, we can optimize store performance and leverage the insights SMG provides to better train team members and improve the performance of future stores."

Fresh Thyme is using SMG VisitView, a location-level CX survey, to capture real-time customer feedback at the store level. With data delivered to the smg360® reporting dashboard and mobile app, team members have 24/7 access to customer feedback, robust reporting and advanced text analytics. Meanwhile, real-time alerts trigger email notifications to stakeholders, so team members can promptly close the loop with customers while capturing the correspondence and path to resolution in smg360. By capturing resolution data, Fresh Thyme can identify trends in service recovery, augment training and ultimately improve the customer experience.

"We're honored to partner with Fresh Thyme during this exciting stage in the brand's trajectory," said Ken White, Chief Client Officer at SMG. "Through our combination of technology and insights, we look forward to helping Fresh Thyme enhance operations and devise engagement strategies to support the brand's growth."

About Fresh Thyme Farmers Market®



Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, bakery goods, 400 bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Learn more at www.freshthyme.com.

About Service Management Group



SMG (Service Management Group) partners with more than 500 brands around the globe to create better customer and employee experiences, which drive loyalty and performance. SMG uniquely combines technology and insights to help clients listen better, act faster, and outperform the competition. Strategic solutions include omniCXTM, Brand Research, and Employee Engagement. SMG evaluates 250 million surveys annually, across 130 countries. To learn more about SMG, visit www.smg.com or call 1-800-764-0439.

Media Contact:



