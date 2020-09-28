Fresh Thyme is Dedicated to Fighting Hunger and Providing Real, Healthy Solutions for Their Communities

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market is dedicated to enriching the lives of the communities they serve and is thrilled to announce the donation of the equivalent of $500,000 in meals to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Hunger relief efforts in St. Louis, and throughout the country, are more critical than ever. A new study from Feeding America projects the number of food-insecure neighbors in the bi-state region to grow by 43%, including a 65% growth for children and teens. This means approximately 527,280 people in the Foodbank's service territory may face hunger in 2020, including 159,220 children.

Since July, Fresh Thyme has been hosting a Round Up at the Register program across all their St. Louis store locations, giving customers the opportunity to donate while they shop. The funds from this Roundup, paired with a private donation from Fresh Thyme, will be given directly to the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program.

"We are beyond grateful to our customers for their donations to the St. Louis Area Foodbank," says Kevin Pinson, Fresh Thyme's St. Peters Store Director. "Their generosity, along with the donation from Fresh Thyme, will make an immediate impact on our community. I am incredibly proud to be involved in the School-Based Market Program, one that truly makes a difference for children and families in need."

The goal of the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program is to help alleviate child hunger through the provision of food to children and their families at school. The program primarily focuses on serving schools where 75% or more of the children are enrolled in free or reduced-cost meal programs (breakfast and/or lunch). Fresh Thyme's donation will provide local families with all the ingredients for healthy, nutritious meals in locations where families have very limited options. The program has received incredible feedback since its launch in October 2019. Across all the St. Louis Area Foodbank School Markets, nearly 90% of people reported being pleased with the types and quality of food, saved money, and felt comfortable in the market locations.

"Truly, this partnership is wonderful and we can't thank Fresh Thyme enough for their incredible donation to our schools," says Dr. Art McCoy, Superintendent of the Jennings School District, a district served by the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program. "As someone who shops at Fresh Thyme, I am proud to help provide only the best for our children, and I have seen first-hand the positive impact this program has had on the students in our district and their families," McCoy continues. "The program provides dignity to families in need, by creating scheduled shopping experiences, something you don't usually find within traditional food pantries."

Fresh Thyme is a longtime partner with the St. Louis Area Foodbank. The retailer has donated 1,938,013 meals since the start of their partnership in 2015.

"Fresh Thyme has been and continues to be an incredible partner," says Meredith Knopp, President and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank. "The timing of this donation could not be better, as September marks National Hunger Action Month," she continues. "Fresh Thyme's commitment to the St. Louis region is extraordinary, and we are so grateful for their unwavering support of our mission to build stronger communities by empowering people with food and hope."

Fresh Thyme continues to expand their footprint in the St. Louis area, with their City Foundry store (3700 Forest Park Ave.), set to open in March of 2021. This location will provide access to affordable, healthy options in an area previously labeled as an area of the region that lacks reliable access to nutritious food.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food items, frozen and dairy products including hundreds of plant-based options, health-focused vitamin and supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 73 stores in 11 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com . Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymemarket , and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm .

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Since that time, the organization has grown to become the bi-state region's largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding individuals in need. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide 44 million meals annually. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 45 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank's efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org. On social media, we are @STLFoodbank on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

