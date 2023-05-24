Fresh Thyme Market Celebrates Memorial Day with Hot Deals for Grilling and Gathering

News provided by

Fresh Thyme Market

24 May, 2023, 09:03 ET

Shop Fresh Thyme Market for quality, fresh ingredients at a great value to kick-off the summer season this Memorial Day Weekend.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a community-focused grocer with a mission to provide communities with quality food that is affordable, is thrilled to offer hot deals and top picks on grilling staples and selections to ensure your Memorial Day events go according to plan.

"Picking out the ideal meat for grilling is essential for a successful holiday celebration. Don't be afraid to try something new, Fresh Thyme offers a wide variety of Certified Angus Beef Steaks, from T-Bone to Boneless Ribeye - ranging from $13.99 to $17.99 per pound that can be paired with your favorite sides, sips, and snacks" said Jason Resner, meat & seafood merchandising department lead at Fresh Thyme Market. Shoppers will also want to pair their proteins with side dishes, sweet or savory snacks, and fresh fruits and vegetables for a full spread.

"Fresh Thyme is your one-stop shop for all things snacking - from favorite brands you know and love to organic and better-for-you brands." said Meghan Sedivy, RD and LDN of Fresh Thyme Market. "Fresh Thyme has everything you need to provide a well-balanced spread that everyone will love no matter what dietary lifestyle they follow"

For the full list of deals this Memorial Day at Fresh Thyme, see below:

  • Meat and Seafood Deals
    • Large Snow Crab Clusters, Previously Frozen - $6.99 LB, save up to $11 per pound
    • Certified Angus Beef, Prime Graded T-Bone Steak - $13.99 LB, save up to $3.50 per pound
    • Certified Angus Beef, Prime Graded Boneless Ribeye Steak - $17.99 LB, save up to $7 per pound
  • Produce Deals
    • Sweet Corn - 3 for $1
    • Jumbo Sweet Red Cherries - $6.99 LB, save up to $1 per pound
  • Other Deals
    • Reser's Deli Salads - 2.75-3 LB, $5.99, save up to $2
    • Fresh Thyme Purified Drinking Water - 24 pack - 2 for $6
    • Vital Protein Collagen - 25% off, save up to $10

For more information on specials, hot deals, recipes or to place an online pickup or delivery order head to: ww2.FreshThyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market
Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

Media Contact:
Anna McAndrew 
(847) 224-8113 
[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market

Also from this source

Fresh Thyme Market Launches New Online Pickup Experience

Fresh Thyme Market Named to Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.