Fresh Thyme Market Celebrates the Return of Lori Anne Peaches for Summer

Exclusive Midwest retailer offers premium peaches and handmade pie, plus recipes, tips and seasonal inspiration

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a Midwest-based grocer committed to inspiring healthier living and communities, is celebrating the return of Lori Anne Peaches - available for a limited time and offered exclusively in the Midwest at Fresh Thyme Market, excluding Minnesota. The annual arrival reflects Fresh Thyme's continued focus on offering customers high-quality, seasonal produce at its peak.

Fresh Thyme is celebrating the return of Lori Anne Peaches

Known for their sweet-tart balance and tender bite, Lori Anne Peaches are tree-ripened longer for unmatched juiciness and flavor. Each peach is hand-picked, gently packed, and never machine- harvested. The result is a premium peach that has become a favorite among Fresh Thyme shoppers each summer.

"Fresh, seasonal produce is at the heart of who we are at Fresh Thyme," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "Bringing customers the very best in season fruits and vegetables is one way we help inspire healthier choices and create meaningful shopping experiences. We're excited to welcome back Lori Anne Peaches and celebrate another summer filled with fresh foods bursting in flavor."

To help customers get the most from every juicy bite, Fresh Thyme is serving up peach health benefits, ripeness guidance and smart storage tips. Shoppers can visit FreshThyme.com and follow along on social media for a variety of seasonal recipes, including Grilled Peach Pork Kabobs, Peach Bruschetta, Peach Salsa and Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake.

For those who enjoy their favorite juicy hand-picked peaches in a pie, Freshly Baked Lori Anne Peach Rustic Pies are now in the bakery. Handmade and exclusively at Fresh Thyme, the pies are available in-store or via delivery and make the perfect complement to a summer picnic or meal.

"Our customers eagerly anticipate the arrival of Lori Anne Peaches on our shelves each summer," said Anja Kauffman, director of merchandising produce and floral at Fresh Thyme Market. "We're always looking for produce that delivers exceptional freshness, flavor and quality. Lori Anne Peaches stand out season after season."

Lori Anne Peaches are available now for a limited time at Fresh Thyme Market, the exclusive Midwest retailer for the premium peaches, excluding Minnesota. For more information, recipes and peachy inspiration, visit FreshThyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

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SOURCE Fresh Thyme