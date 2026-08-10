Fresh Thyme Market Gives Shoppers a Chance to Win $5,000 in Free Groceries

MyThyme Rewards members can enter the 5K Giveaway Aug. 5 – Sept. 1 while enjoying fresh savings

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a Midwest-based grocer committed to inspiring healthier living and communities, is helping shoppers stock up on seasonal essentials for weekend gatherings, back-to-school lunches and everyday meals with a chance to win $5,000 in groceries. The 5K Giveaway is part of the grocer's ongoing commitment to providing meaningful value as families continue to look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets.

Fresh Thyme Market

MyThyme Rewards members can earn one entry per day by making a qualified in-store purchase of $50 or more between Aug. 5 and Sept. 1. An additional bonus entry is available each day when a qualifying purchase includes one of the participating sponsor brands: Ancient Nutrition, Hippeas, KidFresh, Kodiak and Mighty Spark. To qualify, members must enter the phone number associated with their MyThyme Rewards account or scan their MyThyme barcode at checkout. One lucky winner will receive $5,000 in Fresh Thyme Market Gift Cards.

"Through the 5K Giveaway, Fresh Thyme is joining with these leading brands to create another opportunity to support and reward our customers," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "We know families are focused on making every grocery dollar go further, and they shouldn't have to sacrifice freshness or quality to do it. Our goal is to help the communities we serve enjoy the very best of the season while making healthy, fresh ingredients more accessible every day."

Fresh Thyme Market continues to help customers maximize savings throughout the season with:

Freshly Locked Deals = Low Prices held down for a limited time on seasonally popular products

Lower prices on 1,000s of items every week

$6 Daily Deals on ready to eat meal solutions, including 8-piece or rotisserie chicken, BBQ ribs, soup, and sushi

Fresh Thyme Rewards Points where members earn 10 points for every dollar spent and redeem points on future savings

MyThyme Offers and digital coupons, providing personalized and exclusive discounts

Fresh Thyme is also continuing its commitment to the communities it serves through its Summer Grab & Give program, which gives shoppers an easy way to help provide essential food and personal care items to local families in need through Feeding America partner food banks.

To learn more about Fresh Thyme's 5K Giveaway and current deals, visit FreshThyme.com.

No Purchase Necessary. IA/IL/IN/KY/MI/MN/MO/OH/PA/WI only,18+. Ends 9/1/26. Rules: freshthyme.com/loyalty-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Lakes Venture LLC, dba Fresh Thyme Market.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

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SOURCE Fresh Thyme