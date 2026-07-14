Six Fresh Thyme Market Leaders Recognized by Progressive Grocer's 2026 Top Women in Grocery Awards

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a Midwest grocer fostering healthier communities by providing access to thousands of fresh, organic, and better-for-you items, is celebrating six team members honored in Progressive Grocer's 2026 Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) Awards. Now more than 20 years strong, the industry's longest-running awards program has shined a spotlight on thousands of women for their leadership, innovation and service across the food, retail and grocery landscape. The 2026 awards continue to champion individuals making meaningful contributions across the industry and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market's 2026 Top Women in Grocery honorees are:

Elizabeth Whiting - Senior Manager, IT Security and Operations

Liz Robb - Senior Manager, Supply Chain

Judy Culleeney - HR Generalist, Distribution Center

Kristen Ready - Director of Merchandising, Grocery

Angela Jones - Store Director, Beavercreek, Ohio

Holly Waddington - Regional Asset Protection Manager

Representing a wide range of departments and leadership levels across the organization, these award-winning team members bring Fresh Thyme's pillars of Quality, Community and Experience to life through their hard work and dedication. From stores and distribution to merchandising, human resources and beyond, each honoree plays an important role in helping to connect and inspire a healthier future for customers while supporting an exceptional team member and customer experience.

"I'm excited to see even more of our leaders recognized for the impact they're making in the communities we serve," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "This year's honorees represent a variety of different roles yet demonstrate the same passion and purpose, and I am incredibly proud of these team members for their exemplary service to our customers and the grocery industry."

TWIG honorees will be celebrated in the June 2026 issue of Progressive Grocer and at a gala event this November. This recognition highlights Fresh Thyme Market's broader commitment to nurturing talent, supporting career growth and creating an environment where team members can thrive.

To learn more about Fresh Thyme Market, its leadership and community-driven mission, visit freshthyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering fresh, organic and better-for-you food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices and offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience that's tailored to local needs. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

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SOURCE Fresh Thyme