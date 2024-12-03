Fresh Thyme Market Hosts 9th Annual Round Up at the Register Event Encouraging Shoppers to Give Back this Holiday Season

Longstanding Partnership Between Fresh Thyme Market and Vitamin Angels Helps Provide Over 6.5 Million* Moms and Kids with Life-Changing Vitamins

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a Midwest-based grocer dedicated to fostering healthier communities, is proud to announce its ninth annual Round Up at the Register event in partnership with Vitamin Angels — a nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups: pregnant women, infants, and young children. Throughout the month of December, Fresh Thyme customers will be invited to donate to the cause at checkout each time they shop. The partnership — guided by Fresh Thyme's commitment to giving back to its communities and devotion to making a meaningful difference in the lives of families everywhere — has helped provide life-changing vitamins to more than 6.5 million* moms and kids worldwide since launching in 2015.

"Over the past nine years, our partnership with Vitamin Angels has allowed us to make a meaningful difference in the nutrition of moms and kids," said Fresh Thyme VP of Center Store, Jonathan Lawrence. "We're proud of the positive impact we've been able to make, but recognize there's still more we can do to improve access to essential nutrients in underserved communities. We remain committed to our joint effort of delivering vital vitamins and minerals to those who need them most, helping build healthier communities and brighter futures."

The impactful partnership brings together Fresh Thyme's commitment to offering fresh, natural, and nutritious products with Vitamin Angels' expertise in providing essential vitamins and supplements to underserved communities. In addition to the annual Round Up at the Register event, Fresh Thyme Market supports and donates to Vitamin Angels year-round via two other key initiatives:

Fresh Thyme Market donates 25 cents to Vitamin Angels for every Fresh Thyme Market branded Vitamin and Supplement that is purchased, including all Fresh Thyme Market Vitamin and Body Care sales.

to Vitamin Angels for every Fresh Thyme Market branded Vitamin and Supplement that is purchased, including all Fresh Thyme Market Vitamin and Body Care sales. For every Fresh Thyme Market branded vitamin or supplement purchased throughout the year, Fresh Thyme Market also makes a 1-for-1 donation to Vitamin Angels.

"As our partner for over 9 years, Fresh Thyme Market is an organization that is truly committed to making our world a healthier place for all," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President. "We are grateful to work together to bring thousands of underserved pregnant women and children the essential nutrients they need to support a healthy future."

To learn more and find a Fresh Thyme location near you, visit freshthyme.com . For more information about Vitamin Angels, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach 72 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

*Based on Vitamin Angels' blended cost of $0.25 per nutrition intervention.

