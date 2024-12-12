Fresh Thyme Market Nominated for USA Today's Cincinnati Best Awards

Recognized for outstanding businesses and organizations in the Nutrition/Vitamin/Supplement Store category

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a Midwest-based grocer dedicated to fostering healthier communities, is proud to announce its Harper's Point, Cincinnati location has been recognized as one of the top three Nutrition/Vitamin/Supplement Stores in USA Today's Cincinnati Best Awards .

The Cincinnati Best Awards — part of the larger Community Choice Awards initiative by USA Today Network — recognize and celebrate outstanding businesses and organizations in more than 70 categories. The winners are chosen by the local community through a nomination and voting process and demonstrate exceptional community engagement and operational excellence across the Greater Cincinnati area. This nomination reflects the strong commitment Fresh Thyme Market Cincinnati stores hold to its three core pillars: quality, experience and community.

"This nomination is a heartfelt recognition of our team's dedication," said Amy Montgomery, store director of Fresh Thyme Market Harper's Point, Cincinnati. "Every day, we strive to build stronger relationships with our community, support local producers and offer nutritious, carefully curated products. We are deeply grateful for the Cincinnati community's support and trust, which inspire us to provide accessible, healthy choices that make a difference."

This nomination further fuels Fresh Thyme Market's mission to inspire healthier lifestyles, both in Cincinnati and across the entire brand portfolio. By being recognized for its contributions, Fresh Thyme Market solidifies its position as a leader in the grocery industry. This award recognizes the brand's commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and strong community engagement, solidifying its position as a valued community resource.

"This recognition is a testament to our Vitamin and Body Care team for their continuous work to bring the largest assortment of products to our customers every day," said Kenny Hausmann, director of natural living at Fresh Thyme Market. "They are constantly staying ahead of trends to offer innovative solutions and new products that align with what our customers are looking for."

To learn more and find a Fresh Thyme location near you, visit freshthyme.com .

