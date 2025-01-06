Fresh to the Scene: Merach Launches Its Innovative Home Fitness Line at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merach, a fitness equipment brand dedicated to revolutionizing home workouts, has announced its participation in CES 2025. The brand will unveil its newly developed fitness game, FantomFite, along with an upgraded product lineup. Visitors can experience these innovative offerings at Booth No. 54665, located in the FL 2 Lifestyle.

Bringing New Energy to Home Workouts

Merach's FantomFite transforms exercise into an immersive, fun experience, combining health and wellness with social interaction. The game features two exciting modes: The Bund Criterium, where players ride along a scenic riverside route, and Revolutions Per Music, where they pedal to the rhythm to rack up points. With 16 upbeat tracks and increasing difficulty, the game evolves as players progress. Merach adds 30 new songs every month to keep things fresh. FantomFite is already live—download it on the Apple Store or Google Play. Merach is also looking for the highest scorer at the event—let the competition begin!

Groundbreaking Products to Debut at CES 2025

All the new products that Merach will showcase include:

NovaWalk W50

W50 Walking pad is a newborn of MERACH in 2025, which delivers a smooth and quiet walking experience with ±5.8° incline. It offers a user-friendly LED display that tracks your time, speed, distance, and calories burned, and equipped with a remote control for easy operation. The treadmill's spacious walking surface, combined with non-slip texture and it contains super load-bearing capacity which can ensures safety and comfort during your walks.

NovaBike S60 Pro

The MERACH NovaBike S60 pro featuring an ergonomic recumbent design, the built-in Bluetooth connectivity allows you to sync your workout data to compatible fitness apps (Swift, Kinimap, FantomFIte). With its sturdy frame, quiet operation, and transport wheels for easy storage, outdoor cycling can be simulated indoors while automatically adjusting the slope and resistance via your workout condition and our game application. Plus 3 Intelligent ambient taillights is added for S60 pro.

Smart Off-Road Racing Bike S28

S28 Smart Off-Road Racing Bike as a cutting-edge bike includes a high-strength aluminum alloy frame aimed for longevity and lightweight performance. S28's ±6° gradient simulation accommodates a variety of training patterns.The bike is outfitted with an electronic LED meter that measures key training variables including time, speed, distance, and calories burnt in real time. S28 has self-developed fitness applications called MERACH and FantomeFIte (which we recently launched), also with prominent platforms such as KINOMAP and Zwift. Don't worry, it can surely sync with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Self-Powered Elliptical E27

The MERACH E27 Self-Powered Elliptical is an innovative fitness solution designed to elevate your home workout experience without the need for an electrical outlet. This sleek and stylish elliptical features a robust design with adjustable resistance levels, allowing users to customise their workouts for optimal intensity. Moreover, its self-powered design not only enhances convenience but also contributes to a sustainable workout environment.

About MERACH

Merach's vision is to empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals through innovative technology and exceptional design, fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle. Merach has acquired various international professional fitness awards and always strive to create products which can suit home use. By continually advancing solutions, Merach aims to lead the industry in promoting great value for money, making fitness engaging and accessible for everyone, everywhere.

