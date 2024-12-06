Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Announces Hearing Date and Notice of Proposed Consent Judgement Regarding Dissolution of Company

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTX) ("Fresh Tracks" or "the Company") announced today that a Scheduling Order has been issued by the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware ("the Court") setting a hearing date of January 17, 2025, for the Court to consider entry of a Consent Judgment agreed to by the Company in the case of David R. McAvoy versus Fresh Tracks. If the Consent Judgment is approved by the Court, a custodian will be appointed for Fresh Tracks pursuant to 8 Del. C. § 226 with a directive to dissolve the Company and windup its affairs.

In accordance with a Court-approved scheduling order, Fresh Tracks has sent or will send to each of its stockholders, as of the record date of November 20, 2024, by electronic mail and/or first class U.S. mail at their last-known addresses, full copies of the Notice of Proposed Consent Judgment ("the Notice"). Stockholders entitled to receive the Notice as of the record date are welcome to attend the Hearing, and full details are included within the Notice.

