Fresh Twist on Summer Entertaining: Finger Foods + Spritz Del Conte

eMeals Recipes Pair with New Ready-to-Serve Wine-Based Spritz for Easy Friend/Family Gatherings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer may be barbecue season, but that doesn't mean every get-together has to be a burger and beer bash. eMeals' new Italian Twist on Summer recipe collection offers a lighter and brighter alternative: a choice of 12 easy-to-make appetizers and brunch dishes that perfectly pair with Spritz Del Conte, Riboli Family Wines' new ready-to-serve Italian spritz. Simply twist, pour over ice (no mixers required!) and let your guests chill out with a refreshing beverage.

Available free on eMeals' Italian Twist on Summer landing page or in the Bonus Collection of the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection centers around finger foods ideal for socializing either inside or outdoors.

Looking for pick-me-up mains? Try Melon and Prosciutto Skewers threaded with mozzarella pearls, Bacon-Wrapped Dates stuffed with Boursin cheese, Mini Crab Cakes topped with a sweet tomato relish, and/or Roasted Shrimp Cocktail served a tangy remoulade.

Try threaded with mozzarella pearls, stuffed with Boursin cheese, topped with a sweet tomato relish, and/or served a tangy remoulade. Must have bread-based canapés? Choices include Tomato Crostini with Prosciutto and Manchego drizzled with honey, Roasted Tomato BLTs garnished with basil and microgreens, and Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin Crostini topped with strawberry balsamic compote.

Choices include drizzled with honey, garnished with basil and microgreens, and topped with strawberry balsamic compote. Seeking inspired dips and sides? Get creative with Whipped Feta Dip served with pita chips and vegetables, Caramelized Onion Dip served with spiced potato chips, and/or Street Corn Brussels Sprouts topped with an elote-style spread.

Get creative with served with pita chips and vegetables, served with spiced potato chips, and/or topped with an elote-style spread. Need a no-hassle dessert? Key Lime Mousse and/or Mini Cherry Tarts will do the trick, each with only 15 or 20 minutes of prep time.

Every recipe in the collection is perfectly complemented by Spritz Del Conte, the newest entry in the wildly popular spritz category. Inspired by the Italian "dolce vita," it's crafted with Prosecco made from Glera grapes and a secret blend of 20 aromatic botanicals from Riboli Family Wines; available in both classic (8.5% ABV) and non-alcoholic (<0.5% ABV) options; and caters to every palate with its bubbly character with hints of orange and a touch of bitterness. Whether you're a seasoned spritz enthusiast or simply seeking a light and refreshing drink, it's a great way to twist, pour and spritz your way into the summer season and beyond.

The Italian Twist on Summer collection is the latest example of the creativity and variety that are hallmarks of the company's weekly meal planning service.

eMeals subscribers have a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles including Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly and Vegetarian; the option to mix and match menus from any style and the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks; periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category; and optional one-click shopping from major retailers.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month, save an average of two hours of meal planning time every week, and help reduce grocery expenses by utilizing ingredients efficiently and avoiding impulse purchases. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Riboli Family Wines

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices, as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

