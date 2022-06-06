Fresh Vine Wine is New IGA Strategic Red Oval Partner for the United States and International Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced an innovative partnership with The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and its Better Choices program, focused on the health and wellness of the customers that visit IGA's more than 8,000 grocery retailers worldwide. The partnership aims to educate independent retailers further on meal preparations incorporating Better Choices products, by demonstrating innovative ways to pair Fresh Vine Wine as the Better Choice option on the market for IGA shoppers to enjoy.

Rick Nechio, President of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc., said, "IGA and its Better Choices program is a perfect partner for Fresh Vine Wine, as we both believe today's consumers have an expectation that retailers can and should support their health-and-wellness goals. In cooperation with IGA, this program will develop a marketing campaign that aligns with the IGA Better Choices marketing position, highlighting the wine's quality, taste and overall Better Choices attributes.

"Among the many initiatives, we will create an online Retail Learning Institute course that will provide independent grocery store owners and their teams insightful strategies, tactics and plans on how to market, merchandise, and sell premium wines including optimal pairings and Better Choices-branded recipes created by celebrity chefs just for IGA shoppers. We could not be more pleased to be partnering with IGA and are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

The IGA Better Choices program focuses on supporting consumers in making informed and balanced decisions about shopping choices. The program, which features informational components for both retailers and consumers, was developed in conjunction with IGA Health & Wellness Advisor and Registered Dietician Kim Kirchherr. A consumer-facing microsite, igabetterchoices.com, provides information about planning and shopping for healthier options, overall wellness, food safety and recipes for better-for-you dishes.

The partnership between Fresh Vine Wine and IGA will drive brand awareness, product adoption and sales within the independent channel for Fresh Vine Wine. The partnership will enable direct communication to IGA retailers and provide Fresh Vine Wine the opportunity to participate in national digital advertising and other promotional opportunities. Fresh Vine Wine products will be promoted to IGA and other independent grocery retailers through feature stories, best practices, video interviews and case studies in all IGA and grocery industry and state association publications and newsletters, including The IGA Minute as well as through In-Store promotions, including appearances by the Company's celebrity owners, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough.

About The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA)

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $36 billion per year. The Alliance includes over 8,000 Hometown Proud Supermarkets worldwide, supported by 36 distribution companies and nearly 40 major manufacturers, vendors and suppliers known as IGA's Red Oval Family partners. IGA has operations in 46 of the United States and more than 30 countries, commonwealths and territories.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69B category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

Forward-Looking Statements

