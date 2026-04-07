Fresha Secures Long-Term Global Industry Partnerships Across the World's Leading Hairdressing and Beauty Events

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the top-rated AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is accelerating its global expansion through a series of landmark, multi-year strategic partnerships and events on a global scale. Fresha is positioning itself as the definitive operating system and partner for the selfcare community by moving beyond software to become the primary technological backbone and infrastructure for the world's most influential hair and selfcare environments.

HAIRFEST powered by Fresha (PRNewsfoto/Fresha)

As live experiences reclaim their role as the heartbeat of the industry, the spaces where professionals gather have become commercially and culturally critical. These events are where global standards are set, and the next generation of businesses is built. With more than 140,000 partner businesses and a marketplace processing over 35 million appointments per month valued at $1.5 billion, which means Fresha is not merely observing this shift but helping define it. At its core, Fresha exists to champion the professionals who use the platform, providing the live-availability infrastructure that allows the physical world of beauty to seamlessly connect with the digital economy.

In a definitive move for the UK market, Fresha has entered a landmark five-year agreement as the exclusive Premier Partner of HairCon, a revolutionary event for the professional hair and barbering industry held in Manchester, UK. Now officially rebranded as "HairCon Powered by Fresha," this partnership secures a long-term leadership position within one of the UK's most disruptive and curated multi-day industry gatherings. This commitment marks a transition from temporary brand visibility to permanent ecosystem integration, embedding Fresha's vertically integrated booking and commerce tools into the fabric of the event through 2030.

Michael Dynan, Event Director of HairCon, commented:

"HairCon was built to bring together the most forward-thinking professionals in the industry, and partnering with Fresha allows us to take that vision even further. This isn't just about visibility; it's about integrating the advanced technology that modern businesses rely on directly into the experience. Haircon has re-imagined the typical trade event model, like Fresha, they understand where the industry is heading, and so together we're creating an environment that reflects the future of beauty and barbering."

Simultaneously, in Europe, following the transformative impact of HAIRFEST in October 2025, Fresha has signed a multi-year exclusive global partnership, reinforcing its commitment to one of Europe's most culturally influential industry platforms. These agreements represent a structural investment in the industry's collective growth, as businesses increasingly look to unified, real-time systems to operate and scale in a more connected, digitally enabled marketplace.

"The HAIRFEST × FRESHA collaboration isn't just about events. It's about creating a legacy for our hairdressing community. We're uniting the industry, pushing boundaries and shaping a future full of possibilities that will elevate everyone involved. Fresha is the leading booking platform for the industry, and we are so excited to be partnering with them," says George Xidaseli, CEO and Founder of HAIRFEST.

Furthermore, Stefanos Polizos, Executive Director of Hairfest, says, "this collaboration represents a new era for our industry. HAIRFEST brings the power of the live experience, while Fresha leads the technological innovation in the hairdressing and selfcare industry. Connecting these two worlds is how we shape the future of hairdressing together."

Beyond these flagship partnerships, Fresha continues to support the industry on a global scale, expanding its presence across a growing events calendar with 25+ events based all around the world, including Salon Smart London, Expo4Barbers Australia, Barbercamp Romania, NZ Hair & Beauty Expo and the Bali Barber Expo, alongside activations across Copenhagen, Jakarta, Chicago, Orlando, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Manchester, Italy and beyond.

These gatherings serve as critical touchpoints where Fresha's real-time data insights and AI-powered commerce tools meet the creative ambition of thousands of professionals. This strategy ensures Fresha remains embedded in the environments where innovation happens, capturing direct feedback from high-growth operators building their businesses on the platform.

"Bali Barber Expo has always been about bringing the global barbering community together and creating growth opportunities. Partnering with Fresha allows us to take that to the next level by connecting creativity with real business tools. It's not just about inspiration on stage; it's about giving barbers the most advanced systems that they need to build sustainable, successful businesses beyond the event. Fresha is the most trusted booking system in the industry to make this happen," comments Tommy Bolin, Founder of Bali Barber Expo.

Alongside major industry events, Fresha is also supporting high-impact community activations, including the Mogeen x Fresha event in Amsterdam, working in tandem with celebrity hairstylist Hester Wernert-Rijn, and the launch of the Rascals Academy in the UK, working closely with renowned barber Sam Rascals. These collaborations reflect a deeper level of integration, where Fresha provides the infrastructure and support for industry leaders to launch educational platforms and scale their influence, further strengthening its position as the most technologically advanced and commercially integrated platform in the sector.

James Hayward-Browne, Head of Brand and Marketing at Fresha, commented:

"For Fresha, true industry leadership means building technology alongside the professionals who live it every day. We aren't just putting our logo on banners; we are actively investing in the environments that will shape the future of the selfcare industry. Multi-year partnerships like HairCon and HAIRFEST allow us to move beyond temporary visibility and deeply embed ourselves into the cultural epicentres of beauty and wellness. These spaces give us direct insight into how ambitious businesses operate, allowing us to bridge the gap between physical experiences and the digital infrastructure required to scale them. We are proud to be the engine powering the industry's next chapter."

Annabelle Taurua, Beauty Expert at Fresha, continues:

"What's really exciting from a consumer perspective is how these partnerships make discovering and booking beauty and wellness experiences feel more immediate, more connected, and more personal. The moments that inspire people, whether it's a live demo, a trend on stage, or a stylist they've just discovered, can now translate instantly into a real booking. That's a powerful shift. By bringing Fresha into these environments, we're helping bridge the gap between inspiration and action, making it easier for clients to access the best talent while supporting professionals in building loyal, long-term relationships. It's a more seamless, experience-led future for the entire industry."

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

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SOURCE Fresha