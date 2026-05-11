Fresha Unveils AI-Powered Intelligent Scheduling for the Beauty and Wellness Industry, Unlocking Unrealized Revenue and Growth for Selfcare Businesses

LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered platform for beauty and wellness businesses, has unveiled a major expansion of its intelligent scheduling infrastructure, introducing a new generation of AI-driven scheduling capabilities designed to help businesses optimize availability, automate operational workflows, maximize utilization, and increase revenue in real time.

Fresha Intelligent Scheduling (PRNewsfoto/Fresha)

These AI-powered capabilities represent another major step in Fresha's broader 2026 vision to transform scheduling from a static calendar system into a fully adaptive operational infrastructure purpose-built for the complexity of modern beauty and wellness businesses, whether single-chair spaces or multi-location enterprises. While most traditional booking platforms continue operating around rigid appointment grids, Fresha's intelligent scheduling system continuously works behind the scenes to optimize staffing, availability, resources, appointment flow, processing time, pricing, client preferences, and booking conversion dynamically in real time.

"Scheduling in beauty and wellness is far more complex than simply managing time slots," said Michaela Peicheva, Senior Product Manager at Fresha. "Appointments often involve professionals, treatment rooms, equipment, setup time, cleaning workflows, processing time, utilization, pricing logic, and highly personalized client preferences simultaneously. Fresha's intelligent scheduling infrastructure has been designed to understand all of those moving parts dynamically, helping businesses operate more efficiently while unlocking more revenue opportunities automatically in the background."

At the center of Fresha's latest scheduling innovation is Dynamic Reassignment, a new scheduling capability that automatically redistributes and reshuffles flexible appointments between suitable team members in real time. This means if a client wants to book a specific professional, but that slot is occupied by someone who did not request anyone in particular, Fresha can intelligently move the flexible booking to another suitable team member, instantly freeing the slot for the incoming appointment and helping businesses capture bookings that would otherwise be lost.

Traditionally, accommodating these requests required front desk teams to manually monitor calendars, reshuffle appointments, contact clients, and search for alternative availability themselves, creating operational friction and often resulting in missed bookings altogether. With Dynamic Reassignment, Fresha can now automatically and seamlessly redistribute flexible appointments without disrupting the client experience. When a client attempts to book a high-demand professional at a time that appears unavailable, Fresha automatically evaluates whether the conflicting appointment is eligible for reassignment. If the existing booking was made without a preferred professional selected, the platform can quietly reassign that appointment to another suitable team member while ensuring the reassigned client still receives the same service at the same time.

Importantly, client preferences always remain protected, meaning appointments are never reassigned when a client specifically chooses a professional. Businesses also remain fully in control of how Dynamic Reassignment operates, including how far in advance appointments are eligible for reassignment and which booking types can participate, including online bookings, staff-created appointments, or both.

Already live globally across Fresha accounts for online bookings, Dynamic Reassignment has already demonstrated significant operational and commercial impact at scale. Early results show the feature can help businesses recover up to 11% of otherwise lost booking demand by intelligently redistributing flexible appointments in real time, helping maximize utilization and unlock additional revenue automatically in the background.

Unlike generic scheduling software, Fresha's scheduling architecture has been built specifically around the operational realities of beauty and wellness businesses, where appointments often involve more than just simple time slots. Hair salons may require processing time between color services and finishing appointments, clinics often need preparation and sanitation time before and after treatments, while spas and wellness businesses must coordinate therapists, treatment rooms, massage beds, specialist equipment, and complex service journeys simultaneously.

Fresha helps businesses intelligently manage this complexity through highly customizable scheduling logic, allowing partners to configure intelligent processing time, automated setup and cleaning buffers, resource allocation, dynamic availability, and appointment workflows tailored to their specific services, operational models, and client experience requirements. Scheduling can be customized around service type, treatment complexity, staffing structures, room usage, and operational workflows, creating appointment systems that reflect how services are actually delivered in the real world rather than forcing businesses into rigid calendar structures.

Fresha's scheduling ecosystem also extends beyond professionals themselves through Resources, an infrastructure layer designed to manage physical spaces such as gyms and spas that handle equipment independently from employee calendars. Businesses can assign appointments directly to treatment rooms, tanning beds, infrared saunas, float suites, massage beds, or specialist equipment without unnecessarily occupying time within a staff member's calendar when employee presence is not required. This allows businesses to maximize both physical capacity and staff utilization simultaneously, while more advanced workflows, such as couples massages, shared clinical equipment, room turnaround timing, treatment setup requirements, and servicing windows, can all be coordinated dynamically within the scheduling flow itself.

Layered on top of this infrastructure is Fresha's intelligent pricing system, allowing businesses to optimize demand dynamically around real-time booking behavior. Businesses can implement off-peak pricing to incentivize quieter periods, apply last-minute pricing strategies to fill unused availability, and configure customized pricing logic tailored around specific operational or commercial goals. Combined with intelligent processing time, automated block time, resource coordination, and client preference intelligence, Fresha's scheduling ecosystem continuously works behind the scenes to maximize booking conversion, optimize utilization, reduce abandoned bookings, and unlock greater revenue opportunities that traditional scheduling systems leave behind.

"Beauty and wellness businesses operate with an extraordinary level of operational complexity compared to most industries," said Marcin Dąbrowski, Deputy Chief Product Officer at Fresha. "What makes Fresha unique is that we are not simply building booking software; we are building intelligent infrastructure that understands how these businesses actually function. Our scheduling system continuously adapts around demand, availability, resources, pricing, processing time, and client behavior in real time, helping businesses unlock efficiencies and revenue opportunities that static calendars simply cannot identify on their own."

Fresha's intelligent scheduling system continuously works behind the scenes to optimize appointment availability, redistribute flexible bookings automatically, coordinate treatment spaces and resources independently from staff calendars, manage processing and preparation time dynamically, personalize schedules around client preferences, adapt pricing around demand, reduce abandoned bookings, and maximize utilization across teams and locations in real time.

For enterprise and multi-location businesses, the impact becomes even more significant. Large salon groups, clinic networks, franchise operators, and spa brands manage enormous booking volumes every day, making manual calendar optimization nearly impossible at scale. Fresha's intelligent scheduling infrastructure enables enterprise businesses to automate highly complex operational workflows across professionals, treatment rooms, resources, pricing structures, locations, and appointment logic simultaneously in real time.

Even small improvements in utilization or booking conversion can generate substantial commercial impact at enterprise scale. By continuously optimizing schedules behind the scenes, Fresha helps businesses transform operational efficiency into measurable revenue growth without increasing staffing or administrative overhead.

This suite of intelligent scheduling tools further reinforces Fresha's position as the global leader in AI-powered scheduling and business automation for beauty and wellness businesses. As client expectations evolve and operational complexity continues increasing across the industry, Fresha continues building technology that actively works behind the scenes on behalf of businesses, helping them optimize operations, capture more revenue, improve utilization, and deliver better booking experiences automatically.

Rather than functioning as passive booking systems, calendars are becoming intelligent operational engines that continuously adapt around availability, demand, resources, and revenue automatically in real time. Fresha is building that future for beauty and wellness.

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SOURCE Fresha