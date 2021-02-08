FreshCap Releases 3 New Functional Mushroom Beverages

These new products are complementary to FreshCap's existing line of premium mushroom extracts, with the additional benefit of being delicious, easy to use, and with broader appeal to new consumers just learning about the benefits of mushrooms.

"This release is a huge leap forward in our mission to bring the benefits of mushrooms to as many people as possible," says Tony Shields, FreshCap co-founder and CEO. "Consumers are looking for alternative ways to experience medicinal mushrooms. I'm proud of our team's ability to formulate these powerful ingredients into products that are both effective and delicious."

Mushroom Coffee, Focus, and Unwind come in boxes of 15-20 convenient stick packs. They are enjoyed by simply emptying the stick into a mug with hot water. All 3 products are available for purchase starting Monday, February 8th at both freshcap.com and Amazon.com.

About FreshCap: Founded in 2015 by mushroom growers Tony and Tegan Shields, FreshCap is a leading brand in mushroom-based nutrition, offering premium mushroom products in powder, capsule and instant beverage form.

