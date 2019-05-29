fresh&co Celebrates Pride Month With Special Menu And Donates Proceeds To NYC Pride

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- fresh&co, the healthy fast-casual franchise is excited to announce its new movement to honor Pride Month.

fresh&co's new menu items will be available beginning June 4th until the end of the month, with 20 percent of sales from these items being donated to NYC Pride, a non-profit organization that produces the official NYC LGBTQIA+ Pride Week events.

Along with rainbow bagels, customers will be offered:

The Love Salad: Avocado, Inca Berries, Watermelon Radish, Marigold Petals, Heirloom Tomatoes, Seeds, Mixed Greens and Kale with a Prickly Pear Vinaigrette, $11 .

. The Rainbow Sandwich: Roasted Chicken, Marigold Petals, Heirloom Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage with a Red Pepper Romesco Sauce on Multigrain Bread, $9.50.

As part of its Pride launch, stores will be transformed into a place where everyone feels welcome. Employees will wear hot pink shirts with the slogan, "just made. just for everyone," a slight change from fresh&co's current tagline. The restaurants will be adorned with stickers, bags, a-frames, menu boards and window vinyl's displaying the message, "Spread Love."

"We believe that everyone is equal, which is why we support Pride," said George Tenedios, CEO of fresh&co. "Inclusivity and our positivity around spreading love is not just something we support once a year, but rather throughout the year with initiatives that give back to the community and all backgrounds regardless of race, color, and creed."

fresh&co will also be launching a video featuring interviews with people sharing their idea of what love means and how we can improve on demonstrating it to one another. To further support this effort, fresh&co is hosting a social media contest. To enter, participants must post a picture of their fresh&co Pride meal while tagging and following @freshandconyc. One lucky winner will receive free fresh&co for a year.

On Friday, June 28th, New Yorkers can be on the lookout for the fresh&co Pride Truck, which will be found in various locations throughout Manhattan. Customers will be asked to write words of affirmation on a paper shopping bag and in return, they will receive a free Pride menu item. Bags will then be distributed to fresh&co guests over Pride weekend, surprising them with a special note from a stranger. Breakfast customers can take advantage of rainbow bagels and coffee starting at 8am, with lunch items available after 11am.

"This is more than just a campaign and a limited-time-offer menu to us. It's a movement to spread love throughout New York and beyond," said Sandra Pope, Director of Marketing.

About fresh&co

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2018, fresh&co was established to answer the consumer demand for healthier food options that are easily accessible and affordable. fresh&co operates as a healthy fast-casual restaurant focused on serving a diverse chef-inspired menu that offers seasonal items, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options for breakfast, lunch and dinner using locally sourced ingredients. For more information visit www.freshandco.com

SOURCE fresh&co

