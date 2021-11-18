FreshDirect, City Harvest, Slick Rick, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Other Local Elected Officials Present FreshDirect's "Give-Ember" 2021 Holiday Food Donation Extravaganza

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One week from Thanksgiving, FreshDirect, the Northeast's leading pure play online fresh food grocer, along with City Harvest, Hip Hop legend Slick Rick, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., New York State Assembly Member Carl Heastie , New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey and NYC City Council Member Kevin Riley will come together to distribute up to 800 turkeys, holiday side dishes and more to show their collective support for their Bronx neighbors and the community at large. The annual event is part of FreshDirect's "Give-Ember'' 2021 Holiday Food Donation Extravaganza, and takes place starting at 10:00am on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the new YMCA - Northeast Bronx , 1250 E. 229th Street.

"This year, the need for corporate assistance could not be greater. Providing assistance through charitable endeavors is just a small step that one can make to spread cheer during the holiday season. It is our hope that through this joint effort, community members will be able to enjoy a good meal at Thanksgiving," said Larry Scott Blackmon, Vice President of Public Affairs at FreshDirect.

The various partner contributions include:

800 turkeys and tote bags from FreshDirect

Holiday-inspired side dishes and fresh produce from City Harvest

Holiday-themed music entertainment provided by Grammy-nominated and legendary Hip Hop artist Slick Rick

Bronx residents may attend FreshDirect's "Give-Ember" by receiving free tickets from one of the following elected officials district offices by Friday, November 19, 2021:

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.

Bronx Hall - 851 Grand Concourse # 301, Bronx, NY 10451

https://bronxboropres.nyc.gov/

New York State Assembly Member Carl Heastie

1446 East Gun Hill Road Bronx, NY 10469

https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Carl-E-Heastie

New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey

959 East 233rd St., Bronx, NY 10466

https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/jamaal-t-bailey/contact

NYC City Council Member Kevin Riley

250 Broadway, New York, NY 10007

https://council.nyc.gov/kevin-riley/staff/

The involvement of Bronx resident Slick Rick will bring joy to Bronx ticket holders while presenting the Thanksgiving packages. "Tis the season to pour the love back into the community. Partnering once again with City Harvest and FreshDirect will remind the community that we are all in this together and that we all have the community in the North East Bronx's back, front and side," explains Slick Rick and The Victory Patch Foundation.

This is the seventh year that FreshDirect has hosted the annual Thanksgiving turkey donation event and the first time hosting the give-away in the NorthEast Bronx community.

