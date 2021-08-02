FreshDirect Congratulates Vice President of Public Affairs, Larry Scott Blackmon Awarded Two-Year Appointment as the Outstanding Alumni Brother of the Year by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshDirect , the Northeast's leading pure play online fresh food grocer, proudly congratulates Larry Scott Blackmon, Vice President of Public Affairs, for receiving the prestigious "Outstanding Alumni Brother of the Year Award" from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, the first Black Greek Letter Organization established in the United States. The "Outstanding Alumni Brother of the Year," is the highest individual award that Alpha Phi Alpha can bestow upon a graduate chapter brother. The honorable two-year appointment was presented to Blackmon during the 2021 Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity bi-annual general convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana. The awards are to boost Alpha activity and involvement, to promote outreach and service to the community, to promote cooperation and collaboration, as well as to increase and continually encourage academic excellence.

"The competition is fierce and internationally inclusive as well. In light of these considerations, congratulations are definitely due and well earned by Brother Larry Blackmon, Jr. We are proud to see him represent the 'Best of Us'," said Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III - General President, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The New York born, raised, and present resident, Blackmon, leads the Public Affairs division at FreshDirect, expanding current partnerships, cultivating new relationships and serving as a key company spokesman. Blackmon is the director of community driven programs including last year's FreshDirect Operation 5 Borough Food Drive at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Larry has spearheaded several of FreshDirect's major community initiatives and is highly respected by local elected officials and community leaders," said Farhan Siddiqi, Interim Chief Executive Officer, FreshDirect. "This recognition is a true testament to Larry's steadfast dedication, hard work and leadership in the communities FreshDirect serves, especially here in the Bronx, which we call home. We are proud to congratulate our esteemed colleague on this prestigious award."

In March of 2020, as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, FreshDirect developed and launched Operation 5-Borough Food Drive in partnership with the five New York City Borough Presidents to help solve the increase in food insecurity in New York City. The unique collaboration allowed FreshDirect to donate and distribute over 215,000 boxes of food to New York City neighbors in need, with the Borough Presidents directing the donations to partner institutions in each of their communities.

