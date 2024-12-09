FreshDirect Reveals the Hottest Food Trends Shaping 2025

Healthier, Sustainable, and Flavorful Choices Lead the Way

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshDirect, the leading online grocer today unveiled its 2025 food trends. As consumer preferences shift toward healthier, sustainable, and convenient options, this year's top trends combine modern dietary needs with nostalgic flavors. From protein-rich snacks to zero-proof beverages, these trends reflect a growing demand for cleaner, better-for-you choices that support balanced eating and local artisans.

FreshDirect's expert merchant team of category specialists has curated this annual list of the top food trends reshaping how we eat in 2025:

1. Zero-Proof Beverages Go Bold

A growing demand for mindful drinking has set the stage for a revolution in zero-proof beverages. The non-alcoholic category is evolving beyond simple substitutes, with sophisticated flavor profiles that appeal to all tastes. Expect to see an explosion of alcohol-free beverages infused with botanicals, aromatic bitters, and premium mixers designed for an elevated sipping experience. These carefully crafted zero-proof beverages provide a healthier alternative while delivering full-flavor satisfaction for any occasion. Try: St. Agrestis Non-Alcoholic Phony Negroni, Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Classico Sparkling Cocktail and Parch Desert Margarita Non-Alcoholic Agave Cocktail.

2. Better-For-You Local Artisanal Breads

Artisanal breads are making a comeback, prioritizing wellness and local sourcing with a strong commitment to clean ingredients and traditional baking techniques. Featuring ancient grain sourdoughs and high-fiber, low-glycemic loaves, these breads offer both rich flavor and health benefits, appealing to consumers who prioritize quality and nutrition. Made with natural fermentation, minimal additives, and no dough conditioners to artificially extend shelf life, these better-for-you breads support both taste and community-based agriculture. Try: 3x3 Kitchen Gluten-Free & Vegan Forbidden Rice bread, Orwashers Olive & Za'Atar Sticks and Brooklyn Mills Panino Sandwich Rolls.

3. Protein-Forward Products, from Snacks to Seafood

Protein is the star ingredient across a broad range of food items this year Options range from on-the-go snacks like turkey sticks and high-protein cottage cheese to innovative seafood options that pack in essential nutrients. Whether it's protein-rich yogurts or creative seafood items, these offerings provide an array of flavors and textures, making it easy for consumers to meet their protein needs throughout the day. Try: Wild Icelandic Cod Loins , Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Jerky, Sesame Teriyaki and Good Culture Simply Low-Fat Cottage Cheese, Classic.

4. Classic Snacks Reimagined: Nostalgic with a Healthy Twist

Old favorites are getting a modern, healthier makeover in 2025, as brands launch new versions of classic snacks with cleaner ingredients. From French onion dips and hummus infused with rich, nostalgic flavors to reimagined versions of Jello and cleaner chip flavors, these nostalgic snacks give consumers familiar flavors with the benefits of contemporary, wholesome ingredients. Try: The Good Crisp Company Potato Crisps, Sour Cream & Onion, Siete Nacho Tortilla Chips and Yum Earth Gummy Bears.

5. Prepared Foods: Soups, Sauces, and Fully Prepared Meals

Prepared foods are increasingly reflecting global influences, making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy authentic, international flavors. Ready-made soups, simmer sauces, and fully prepared meals are appearing on shelves, inspired by cuisines from around the world. These global-prepared options offer convenience and accessibility, ideal for busy individuals seeking gourmet flavors without the hassle of cooking from scratch. Try: Maya Kaimal Organic Everyday Dal, Yellow Lentils, Tomato & Garlic and Watcharee's Thai Yellow Curry Sauce.

"At FreshDirect, we're thrilled to embrace these exciting food trends, which align with our commitment to providing customers with high-quality, nutritious, and convenient options," said Charlotte Myer, SVP Merchandising at FreshDirect. "As consumers increasingly prioritize health and sustainability, we are dedicated to curating a selection that not only delivers on taste but also supports mindful choices."

With these top trends, FreshDirect is ready to meet the needs of today's conscious consumers, offering a curated selection that brings together health, flavor, and convenience. As 2025 unfolds, FreshDirect continues its commitment to sourcing responsibly, supporting local artisans, and delivering products that inspire and satisfy, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy better-for-you choices every day. To shop these trends and more, visit www.freshdirect.com.

