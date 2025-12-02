FreshDirect Unveils the Hottest Food Trends for 2026

Leading online grocer unveils the top food trend predictions for the year ahead, with a focus on international flavors and US-grown products

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FreshDirect, the leading online grocer, unveiled its 2026 food trends and predictions for what will fill our plates and pantries in the year ahead. As the go-to online grocer in the New York tri-state area, FreshDirect is distinctly poised to provide insights into what consumers will buy and eat in the coming year. The 2026 trends report reflects a growing demand for an expanded flavor palate, a shift in consumer drinking habits, a desire for products made in the USA and an expansion of chefs making meals for the home kitchen.

In 2025, FreshDirect strengthened its customer connections through experiential events and activations in NYC, the Hamptons and other key markets, as well as its first-ever retail location. These experiences provided the team with further insight into what is shaping the future of grocery shopping from their customers' perspective.

"At FreshDirect, our merchandising team loves to introduce customers to new products and the highest quality offerings from artisans and purveyors around the country," said Charlotte Myer, SVP Merchandising at FreshDirect. "Through direct customer feedback and data, we consistently curate our offerings to bring the best possible products to market, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our wide-ranging selection in the year ahead."

FreshDirect's expert merchant team of category specialists has curated this annual list of the top food trends shaping how we will eat in 2026:

1. Sweet + Spicy = Swicy

Everything from snacks to frozen meals to condiments to canned drinks are embracing consumers' love of blending spice with sweet, creating a new category called swicy. Sweet and spicy combinations have long been popular in Latin America, Southeast Asia and more, but we are now seeing more American palates turn to balancing sweet and spicy flavors for the perfect bite. Try: Dumpling Daughter Spicy Sweet Soy Sauce, De La Calle! De La Calle Tepache in Picante Mango Chili, We Love You Gochujang Korean Chili Sauce and Natural Delights Chili Lime Medjool Date Strips.

2. Artisanal Water

Artisanally crafted products have long been popular amongst consumers, with the newest craze looking to artisanal waters, sourced from mineral springs around the world. With restaurants hiring water sommeliers to curate water selections for tasting menus, we've seen customers take the trend home, buying water for its specific flavor profiles of salinity, minerality and more. Try: Saratoga Sparkling Water, Gerolsteiner Sparkling Mineral Water, Evian Pure Natural Spring Water, VOSS Sparkling and Still Water and San Benedetto sparkling and still water.

3. Matcha Movement

Matcha has officially taken over coffee shops, but in 2026, we expect matcha to make its way onto our plates, with a wide selection of matcha-flavored desserts, snacks, drinks and supplements filling our shelves. Matcha will become a mainstream ingredient in the coming year, with consumers driven by the savory flavor profile and health benefits from the green tea blend. Try: Social Hour Cucumber Matcha Mojito, Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream in Matcha Green Tea, Mezcla Puff-Crispy Bar in Matcha Vanilla, Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Matcha Powder.

4. Made in the USA

Consumers are paying close attention to where their food hails from, specifically seeking options from USA-based brands in order to source locally and support American made businesses. In addition to sourcing nearby produce, meats and seafood, consumers are now regularly buying products such as Seremoni, Farmer Ground All Purpose White Flour, Peanut Butter & Co Old Fashioned Smooth Peanut Butter, Zip Dips and more.

5. Cheers to Ready-to-Drink High ABV cocktails

A robust selection of ready-to-drink cocktails has made enjoying high-quality drinks at home easier than ever. FreshDirect has recently seen an uptick in consumers purchasing high-ABV ready-to-drink options as a convenient way to enjoy craft cocktails without leaving home and expects this trend to continue well into 2026. Try: Social Hour Peppercorn Paloma, On the Rocks Japanese Boulevardier, Tip Top Negroni, Cutwater Lime Margarita Cocktail, Via Carota Sparkling Spritz.

6. Chefs Hit the Kitchen Table

High-profile chefs continue to expand into consumer product lines, taking their culinary expertise beyond the restaurant and into home kitchens. Chefs like David Chang of Momofuku, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi of Carbone, Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta's and Rita Sodi and Jody Williams of Via Carota have continued to build upon existing condiments, canned cocktails, sauces and more, with several exciting new chef-led options coming to market in the year ahead. Try: Momofuku Chili Crunch, Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles, Carbone Marinara Sauce, Roberta's Wood Fire Pizza, Via Carota French 75 Sparkling Cocktail, Monte's Fine Foods.

With these top trends and predictions for the year ahead, FreshDirect is ready to meet the needs of today's conscious consumers, offering a one-of-a-kind selection that brings together health, flavor, and convenience. As 2026 unfolds, FreshDirect continues its commitment to sourcing responsibly, supporting local artisans, and delivering products that inspire and satisfy, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy better-for-you choices every day. To shop these trends and learn more, visit www.freshdirect.com.

