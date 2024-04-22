Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer: Award Winning Tequila Seltzer Brand Is The Future of the Alcohol Industry Through Relentless Commitment to Sustainable Production and Organic Ingredients

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As many celebrate Earth Day 2024, Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer has been celebrating the Earth every day since initial launch in 2020. Freshie is produced in partnership with NOM 1124 - Tequilas Del Señor located in Guadalajara, Mexico. TDS is a family owned, fourth generation tequila distillery with over 80 years of excellence in the industry.

Tequilas Del Señor is a distillery that honors almost a century of legacy while also embracing the future by being vigorous about their sustainable efforts. The distillery is 103% solar powered actually giving energy back to Mexico. As the sun grows the agave in the fields, it also powers the distillery to create our delicious organic tequila blanco that goes in a Freshie. TDS does not stop there though, the production process is zero waste with all agave leftovers being transported to a compost site to be turned into nutrient rich soil to be used back in the fields. These leftovers are also combined with unsold fruit from the Guadalajara fruit markets to support local farmers and make the soil even more nutritious for the agave fields.

This Earth Day, Freshie looks forward to continuing the celebration of the Earth and are honored to give consumers a transparently better product to enjoy. This love for the earth translates to a delicious refreshing sparkling tequila cocktail giving consumers the ease of mind knowing only premium organic and sustainable ingredients are used.

The Los Angeles International Spirits Competition recently confirmed our industry leading taste by awarding medals to all three flavors: Lime, Grapefruit Guava, and Blood Orange Habanero in this years competition.

Freshie was founded by Paige and Ryne Iseminger after creating the cocktail on a family trip to Mexico in 2015. The cocktail became so popular with their family, friends, and social circle that they knew they had something very special. As a family owned brand they knew they had to push the limits to be better in every aspect to compete with an intensely competitive industry. The stars aligned when they partnered with Tequilas Del Señor to develop Freshie Tequila Seltzers organically and sustainably. Freshie is proud to be an original innovator in the tequila seltzer space and the world's first organic tequila seltzer.

This Earth Day, Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer invites consumers to join the Freshie Fam and celebrate Mother Earth every day!

