FreshLime and Briostack announce strategic partnership

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshLime, a leading customer connection platform for the pest control industry, announced today a partnership with Briostack, an all-in-one management software solution for pest control operators. The integration will provide Briostack clients the power of FreshLime's full customer connection platform to retain more revenue for Briostack's rapidly growing national client base.

"We are thrilled to partner with Briostack," said Jay Bean, CEO FreshLime. "Their commitment to business growth for their clients is a perfect fit for FreshLime's customer connection platform, and we look forward to helping their pest control operators increase customer loyalty and achieve higher revenue retention in a competitive industry."

The partnership allows Briostack customers to connect directly to FreshLime's AI-driven customer engagement engine through a built-in integration which then automatically segments and targets each new, current and past customer, and takes them through an individualized communication journey to increase loyalty and lifetime value for each brand.

"Briostack has a vested interest and a keen focus on increasing profit margins and driving business growth for our clients," said Brandon Grover, CEO of Briostack. "We seek out and integrate with applications that will support Briostack in that focus. FreshLime is a best-in-class provider with customer retention and revenue growth tools that are unmatched in the pest control industry and we are very excited about our partnership and what this means for our customer base."

FreshLime and Briostack will be exhibiting at PestWorld in San Diego, CA next week, Oct 15-18th.

About FreshLime

FreshLime is a cloud-based customer connection platform that provides local businesses with a simple way to build and manage key customer relationships to drive additional revenue. FreshLime is headquartered in Lehi, UT. For more information, visit http://www.freshlime.com

About Briostack

Briostack is a pest control management software packed with powerful, easy to use features that automate business operations and the management of pest control services with a focus on greater efficiency. Briostack is headquartered in Lehi, UT. For more information, visit http://www.briostack.com .

