FreshLime Announces Public REST API to Power Thousands of Partner and Customer Integrations

With all the tasks a small business owner juggles from day-to-day, knowing when to connect with their customers with the right message is overwhelming. The FreshLime Customer Connection Platform was specifically designed to plug directly into a small business' existing customer software—enabling these timely & relevant connections. FreshLime's new public REST API now brings a multitude of benefits to FreshLime partners, the most important of which quickly builds an integration that provides direct access to customized playbooks for service-based local businesses. These playbooks create personalized 1:1 engagement between small business owners and their customers that drive additional business and revenue opportunities.

FreshLime's new public REST API will serve FreshLime customers and partners in several ways:

Partners and customers will now be able to directly integrate with FreshLime's Customer Connection Platform driving personalized 1:1 communication between a small business and their customers.

Software providers can now integrate with FreshLime easily and add powerful customer engagement tools to enhance their existing SaaS platforms.

All data brought into FreshLime's platform is standardized for easy integration and optimized tracking and reporting.

"We are thrilled to enter into a new decade with more ways for small businesses to extract additional value from their data," stated Jay Bean, CEO & Founder of FreshLime. "Over the past couple of years more than 320,000 data connections have been established for thousands of our customers, and as a result we are collecting Billions of dollars in direct customer transactions, which gives us a unique perspective on the most meaningful interactions that drive value for small businesses. It is more important than ever for us to provide every CRM, POS, and Field Management software a simple way to seamlessly integrate with our Customer Connection Platform."

