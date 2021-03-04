Freshly Inc. Appoints Anna Fabrega as Chief Commercialization Officer

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly Inc., the leading fresh-prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced that it has appointed e-commerce veteran Anna Fabrega as the company's first Chief Commercialization Officer. Fabrega will lead Freshly's growth and strategic partnership initiatives, building and leading teams across marketing, brand, menu development, customer experience, and sales.

With experiences that range from running a multi-billion dollar e-commerce business to working alongside startup innovators, Fabrega brings to Freshly a unique perspective on success at the crossroads of growth. Under her leadership as Chief Commercialization Officer, Freshly will continue to grow its range of delicious and convenient fresh prepared meals that customers love while simultaneously scaling and innovating.

"As we continue to scale, we are dedicated to supporting rapid innovation across our meals portfolio, brand, and customer base. Anna's years of industry expertise will be a key ingredient in our success," said Freshly Founder and CEO, Mike Wystrach. "I'm thrilled to welcome Anna to the team at this pivotal moment in Freshly's strategic expansion."

A native of Panama, Fabrega brings nearly 20 years of diverse experience across food, retail and e-commerce industries. She has held leadership positions at the convenience store chain, Stripes (acquired by 7-Eleven), Microsoft, and Amazon. At Amazon, Fabrega gained experience running multi-billion dollar e-commerce businesses and building new innovation from the ground up. Most recently, she led the Amazon Go Just Walk Out brick-and-mortar stores and Amazon Kitchen private label fresh foods businesses.

"As a working mother of two and someone who's passionate about food, Freshly's mission truly resonates with me," said Fabrega. "Even prior to joining the team, I was a loyal Freshly customer. I strive to eat tasty, healthy food, but rarely have enough time for meal prep during the workweek––plus, the convenience frees up more quality time with my family. I'm excited to join Freshly as we continue to innovate, scale and work to solve similar challenges for customers who are looking for convenient and healthy meal solutions."

Since joining the Nestlé USA family last year, Freshly remains focused on continuing to scale and meeting the growing demand for nutritious, tasty, and convenient meals at home. Wystrach founded the company in 2012 with the goal of breaking down the barriers to healthy eating, without compromising convenience. Most recently, Freshly launched FreshlyFit , the company's first dedicated product line designed for consumers looking to command their health and fuel active lifestyles. Today Freshly operates assembly and distribution facilities in Arizona, Maryland, New Jersey, California, and Georgia and delivers over one million meals a week to customers across 48 states.

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers' doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave, fork, and plate to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed, and more nutrients. All meals are gluten-free and single-serve for effortless portion control. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Savage, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; Commerce, California; and Austell, Georgia. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com.

