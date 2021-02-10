Freshly Inc. Grows Southeast Operations With New Georgia Facility

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly Inc. , the leading fresh-prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., announced today that it will expand its assembly and distribution operations by opening a new facility in Austell, Georgia. Centrally located in the Southeast, the distribution center will reduce order-to-delivery cycle time to consumers and will bring over 250 jobs to the greater Atlanta area.

The 134,000 square foot facility will be Freshly's largest dedicated order-assembly facility to date and will begin operating in mid-February. In the last twelve months, Freshly has surpassed the goal of delivering one million meals per week and continues to grow its customer base and meal offerings month over month. Fueled by renewed consumer demand for at-home convenience, the launch of the new facility is projected to increase assembly and distribution operations capacity by 40 percent this year for an additional 450,000 meals distributed weekly.

"2020 was a year of monumental growth for Freshly. We joined the Nestlé USA family, expanded West Coast operations, and launched FreshlyFit, to name a few major milestones," said Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO. "Joining Nestlé has allowed us to scale bigger and faster, getting us to this next stage of growth. We are thrilled to continue in 2021 by expanding operations in the Southeast and have plans to add even more facilities this year that will help further our mission of delivering nutritious and convenient meals."

During the initial launch phase, the new facility will bring on 150 hires across operations, support staff, warehousing, and maintenance roles, with plans to hire at least 250 by the end of 2021.

"Our new Georgia facility creates opportunities to bring innovation to the direct-to-consumer distribution channel with added capacity for efficient assembly and distribution of fresh prepared meals. We are excited to expand Freshly's footprint and to join the Austell community," said Rick Stoecklein, Freshly's Senior Vice President of Operations.

"It's a pleasure to welcome this rapidly growing meal delivery service brand to the Peach State," said Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. "Our robust logistics infrastructure and highly skilled workforce have been critical to attracting new jobs and opportunities, which continue to put hardworking Georgians back to work."

"Americans have changed the way they purchase their food, and our state's logistics network has helped make it seamless for companies to adapt and ramp up their services to meet customers' evolving needs," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "I look forward to Georgia being a part of Freshly's long-term success and am grateful to all of our economic development partners involved in creating these jobs in our state."

In addition to the Austell, Georgia facility, Freshly also has facilities in Commerce, California, Linden, New Jersey; Savage, Maryland; and Phoenix, Arizona.



For more information about career opportunities visit Freshly's careers page .

About Freshly Inc.:

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers' doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave, fork, and plate to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed, and more nutrients. All meals are gluten-free and single-serve for effortless portion control. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Linden, New Jersey; Savage, Maryland; Austell, Georgia; and Commerce, California. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com.

SOURCE Freshly Inc.

Related Links

http://www.freshly.com

