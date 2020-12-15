Freshly® Launches FreshlyFit®, New Meals to Fuel Active Lifestyles

Developed in response to customer demand, Freshly Fit meals are formulated by nutritionists and chefs and inspired by key attributes of keto, paleo, and plant-forward diet principles. Moving away from an all-or-nothing approach to nutrition, Freshly Fit offers customers a sustainable solution for healthy eating by pairing a variety of delicious, nourishing meals with convenience. Meals can be heated and served in three minutes with no chopping, cooking, or cleaning required, taking the heavy lift of weekly meal prep off customers' plates.

"In the past year, more than 60% of customers have expressed interest in lower-carb meals. With FreshlyFit we're tripling down on these offerings to make it easier to jumpstart a sustainable healthy lifestyle," said Freshly Founder and CEO Mike Wystrach. "The pandemic has brought on a renewed interest in nutrition as people are seeking new, creative solutions to stay healthy and active at home. We're excited to debut this new product line as we approach the new year and resolutions are top of mind."

The launch of FreshlyFit comes on the heels of Freshly recently being acquired by Nestlé USA , and a year of monumental growth for the company. In the past months, the company has announced its plans to open a facility in the City of Commerce, CA to increase production and order fulfillment capacity. Currently, Freshly ships more than one million meals per week to customers in 48 states.

"Our goal with FreshlyFit is to give customers a wide variety of meals and range of choices so they're set up for success in achieving their health goals for the long-term," added Brooke Scheller, Doctor of Clinical Nutrition and Director of Nutrition at Freshly. "Fad diets can only be maintained for so long, and the new year is a great time to shift away from this mindset and instead focus on a proactive, flexible, and sustainable way to accomplish resolutions."

FreshlyFit's menu is rotating and features over 25 satisfying single-serve entrees that can be eaten for lunch, dinner, and pre-or post-workout fuel. Menu highlights include:

Paleo Pork Chop with Rainbow Roasted Veggies & Mushroom Sauce

Keto-Friendly Chicken Bowl with Super Greens Pesto & Cauli Rice

Crave-No-More Shepherd's Pie with Ground Beef & Cauli-Butternut Mash

Baked Turkey Meatballs with Butternut Spirals & Eight-Veggie Ragù

Sesame- Ginger Bliss Bowl with Noodle-Cut Hearts of Palm

FreshlyFit is available to order now with delivery beginning January 3, 2021. Customers can order 4, 6, 10, or 12 meals per week starting at $8.49 per meal at www.freshlyfit.com .

About Freshly Inc.:

Freshly Inc. is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers' doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave, fork, and plate to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed, and more nutrients. All meals are gluten-free and single-serve for effortless portion control. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Linden, New Jersey; Savage, Maryland; and Commerce, California. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com.

