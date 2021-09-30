Freshly Teams Up with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens in First-Ever Sports Partnership Deal

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly , the leading chef-prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced a multi-year sponsorship with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, marking the brand's first-ever sports team partnership. As the preferred meal delivery partner of the Baltimore Ravens, Freshly will introduce its convenient and nutritious chef-crafted meals to the Ravens' flock including corporate partners, staff, players, and fans in both Maryland and across the U.S. through brand activations and exclusive promotional offers.

The new deal incorporates digital marketing, TV, social media, in-stadium signage, experiential activations, and special deals and sweepstakes for fans including a chance to win an away game tailgating experience hosted in one lucky winner's home featuring free Freshly meals and appearances from the Ravens cheerleaders and mascot, Poe. Additionally, the new partnership offers exclusive staff and team meal access to Freshly promotions for Ravens corporate partners through Freshly for Business , Freshly's B2B platform, and special promotions for team achievements like touchdowns and wins. Freshly will also be a participating sponsor of Purple, the Ravens club for female fans.

"Our partnership with the Baltimore Ravens is exciting on many levels as Maryland holds a special place in our hearts as home to our test kitchen and manufacturing facility with more than 700 employees," said Freshly Founder and CEO Mike Wystrach. "We're pleased to kick off this collaboration and begin an exciting season together with the team. We look forward to introducing our delicious meals to loyal Ravens fans and help turn them into loyal Freshly fans."

With a rotating menu of more than 50 different meals that can be heated and served in 3 minutes or less, Freshly is offering the Ravens flock better-for-you weekday and game-day meals conveniently delivered to their doors no matter where they are. Whether it's twists on classic comfort foods, multi-serve proteins & sides to complement their game-day spread, or satisfying plant-based options, fans are sure to find a number of options to fuel their cravings.

"Our partnership with Freshly reflects our continued commitment to delivering unique experiences and value-adding incentives to engage our fans," said Kevin Rochlitz, Chief Sales Officer of the Baltimore Ravens. "We're thrilled to bring Freshly's meal platform to our community and to provide access to nutritious and delicious meals for the Ravens' flock."

For more information about Freshly visit www.freshly.com or www.baltimoreravens.com .

About Freshly Inc.:

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers' doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave and fork to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed ingredients, and more nutrients. Developed by chefs, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Savage, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; Commerce, California; and Austell, Georgia. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com .

