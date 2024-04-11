Freshpet and Global Superstar Meghan Trainor Announce Partnership on National Pet Day

Freshpet teams up with the critically acclaimed superstar and dog-lover to raise awareness around the benefits of feeding fresh food to pets

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet (FRPT), the leading fresh pet food brand, announced today a long-term partnership with global superstar Meghan Trainor, the pop hitmaker behind "All About That Bass," "Made You Look," and latest track with T-Pain, "Been Like This", as its first Freshpet Ambassador, on National Pet Day. As part of the Freshpet campaign, Trainor wrote and recorded a new song, specifically highlighting her love of being a dog mom and the importance she places on feeding real, healthy food to pets.

"Being a parent to my two boys and four pups has been the greatest joy of my life," said Trainor. "Freshpet and I share similar mindsets in wanting what's best for our pets to help them live the longest, happiest lives. I used to make my dogs' food from scratch. So, when I came across Freshpet, made with real meat, fruits, and vegetables, I knew I found a brand I could trust, and I've never seen them more excited for mealtime. My girls deserve the best, and the best is Freshpet."

Trainor will appear in a wide-reaching online and social media campaign along with a personal appearance, and more, throughout the partnership.

"Meghan is a remarkable talent and we know she's only going to continue to rise to new heights," said Scott Morris, Freshpet Co-Founder and President. "We were drawn to her confidence, her warm personality, and, of course, her love for her dogs. She is unapologetically obsessed with her dogs and their health and happiness, which makes her align perfectly with Freshpet and what we stand for. Meghan's authenticity and spirit is something we admire, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the Freshpet family," Morris continued.

Trainor rose to prominence with her breakout song, "All About That Bass," which reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 11 million copies worldwide in 2014. This year, the iconic hit also celebrates its 10-year anniversary. To date, Trainor has released five studio albums and has received various accolades, including the 2016 Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She has also developed a strong social media presence, amassing more than 62 million followers across platforms. For the holiday 2023, she released the song, "Wrap Me Up" with Jimmy Fallon. Most recently, she announced her sixth album, Timeless, will be released June 7, with her first tour in seven years beginning in September 2024.

Freshpet hopes the partnership with Meghan will awaken more pet parents to the benefits and importance of feeding their pets real, fresh food. Meghan Trainor will begin appearing on behalf of Freshpet across multiple media platforms beginning this month.

About Freshpet :

Freshpet is the leading fresh food for dogs and cats, feeding fresh to over 12 million pet households. Since its conception in 2006, Freshpet has been on a mission to transform the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, nutritious food, while pushing the boundaries of sustainable practices. The recipes are developed by Veterinarian Nutritionists and made with natural whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, which are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness. Sustainably-made in Bethlehem, PA and their new Kitchens in Ennis TX, Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in your local market, or are delivered direct to your door.

Freshpet is available in a growing number of mass, grocery, natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. for direct delivery and through its partnership with Petco. From the care taken in partnering with farmers whose values align with theirs, to how each recipe is made, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

About Meghan Trainor:

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas" featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Takin' It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother." To celebrate the holiday season, Meghan teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to release their playful collaboration, "Wrap Me Up." In April 2023, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor. This year, Meghan is releasing her sixth album, Timeless, out June 7, and embarking on a North American touring run this fall. Stay tuned for more updates!

