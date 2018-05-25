FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. - FRPT

On November 11, 2015, the Company reported its financial results for Q3 2015 ending September 30, 2015, including a loss of $0.05 per share, lowered guidance for the year, and approximately $2.4 million in lost sales - a stark contradiction to the company's statements earlier in the year wherein it assured investors that its financial outlook and guidance for 2015 was on track.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The complaint alleges that the Company failed to disclose numerous complications with its customers that it knew would have a significant negative impact on earnings. Recently, the court in that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Freshpet's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Freshpet's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Freshpet shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-frpt/ to learn more.

