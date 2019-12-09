Freshpet Launches Ad Campaign with Kids and Dogs Retelling Classic Holiday Stories

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet"), the leader in fresh, real food for pets, launched today their annual holiday advertising campaign titled "Unofficial Holiday Tails." The campaign features four renditions of children narrating the holiday classics, acted out by dogs with hand actors for a humorous twist. Freshpet embarks on this campaign in the hopes of reminding their audience the importance of humor, making memories, and family time during the holidays. This is the fifth year Freshpet has produced its classic holiday content and marks the return of their "dogs with hands" videos.

"Our lives can be so busy that we forget what's really important, our family. Freshpet believes 'family' includes everyone we hold dear in our lives, and that includes our pets," said Karina Delaine, Senior Content Strategist of Freshpet. "This campaign really gets to the core of that message and captures the spirit of the holidays in a fun way."

Freshpet created four videos of children retelling their versions of favorite holiday stories such as Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus. Dogs are used as the main actors in each story, paired with human hands to display theatrical emotion through gestures and bring the story to life. Freshpet products can be seen in each story, appearing as fuel for Santa's sleigh, the eyes and nose for Frosty the Snowman before coming to life, and as a boobytrap for burglars. The pairing of children as narrators and dogs as characters creates a witty and lighthearted tone to remind people of the holidays' broader meaning.

"By bringing together the timeless duo of kids and pets to give us their very unique and hilarious Freshpet take on classic Christmas stories, we hope to inspire families to come together and laugh this holiday season," said Karina Delaine, Senior Content Strategist at Freshpet.

Freshpet launched their first holiday advertising campaign in 2014, with their video, "13 Dogs and 1 Cat Eating with Human Hands," accruing over 15 million YouTube and Facebook views since its posting. The virality of this video prompted Freshpet to begin their annual tradition of creating holiday-centric content. Since 2014, Freshpet has created nine holiday-related videos totaling over 43 million views.

Freshpet's "Unofficial Holiday Tails" advertisements can be found across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube beginning December 9, 2019.

Home All Alone - https://youtu.be/9wLjQLfK-cA

The Story of Santa Claus - https://youtu.be/hKajsgAYrts

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer – https://youtu.be/lJb4NZLNxSU

The Story of Frosty the Snowman - https://youtu.be/GK7tW4ZKdD4

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business.

