Freshpet Launches "Better Food for Your Better Half" Creative Platform

At its core, "Better Food for Your Better Half" is rooted in the belief that the relationships people have with their pets are among the most meaningful in their lives, and that how they feed them should reflect that same level of care. The campaign was created in partnership with Freshpet's longtime advertising agency of record, Terri & Sandy.

Inspired by the everyday ritual of catching up while preparing meals, "Kitchen Conversations" captures the natural conversations that unfold in the kitchen between loved ones, linking both the emotional bond and Freshpet's differentiated approach to fresh, real food.

This launch features a series of creative, including three main ad spots.

Too Soon In "Too Soon," a man looks for reassurance on a post-date text, turning to his dog for advice as he prepares Freshpet in the kitchen.

Zodiac In "Zodiac," a woman amusingly vents to her dog after being dumped over her zodiac sign while preparing Freshpet in the kitchen.

Sleep In "Sleep," a man relatably teases his dog for a restless night while preparing Freshpet in the kitchen.



The campaign underscores that what's being served matters just as much as the moment itself. By bringing fresh, real food made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients into these rituals, Freshpet makes mealtime feel as intentional for pets as it is for the rest of the family.

"For so many pet parents, the kitchen is where connection happens. It is where we talk through our day, share small moments, and naturally include our dog in the routine," said Nicki Baty, COO of Freshpet. "Kitchen Conversations reflects that reality, showing how deeply pets are woven into our everyday lives and how Freshpet can be part of those moments with fresh, healthy food."

Freshpet's recipes are made with simple, recognizable ingredients, including fresh chicken, beef, salmon, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and are steam-cooked at lower temperatures to offer a fresher alternative to traditional processed pet food. This differentiated approach to pet nutrition reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to raising expectations around nutrition, freshness, and care.

"'Better Food for Your Better Half' is a platform that works on two levels at once. 'Better food' speaks to Freshpet's uncompromising commitment to quality and fresh ingredients, while 'better half' honors the profound emotional bond between dogs and their people. It's a launch pad that gives us a sliding scale to tell stories that can live anywhere from product truth to pure emotion," said Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer and Partner at Terri & Sandy.

Audiences will begin to see "Kitchen Conversations" across linear and streaming TV as well as social platforms starting today.

For more information about Freshpet, visit Freshpet.com, and connect with Freshpet on Facebook, X (Previously Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to help dogs and cats live longer, happier, healthier lives with the people who love them. Developed by on-staff Veterinary Nutritionists, Veterinarians and Food Scientists, recipes are made from whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, and are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in local market or delivered directly to consumers.

Freshpet is available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care they take to source their ingredients and make their food, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

Media Contact: M Booth PR; [email protected]

SOURCE Freshpet