FreshRealm, Inc. Reaches Agreement with Key Customer and Initiates Chapter 11 Process to Support Ongoing Operations and Evaluate Strategic Alternatives

LINDEN, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm, the fresh foods platform, today announced that it has voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The filing follows a significant ingredient supply disruption in 2025 that materially impacted the company's operations and financial performance.

FreshRealm is entering Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position, support business stability, maintain operations, and evaluate strategic alternatives. As part of this process, FreshRealm has reached an agreement with Blue Apron to resolve certain contractual and business transition matters that is subject to Court approval. If the settlement is approved by the Court, Blue Apron would exit its commercial agreement with FreshRealm and transition the related operations to a new structure, where the business is expected to continue operating.

Separately, FreshRealm will market and pursue a sale of its remaining business and operations through a Court-supervised process under Chapter 11. Together, these actions help FreshRealm address the challenges of 2025 while creating a more focused and sustainable path for its customers, suppliers, and employees.

"We have built a business that serves an important need in the fresh food and meal space, and we remain focused on continuing to serve our customers while supporting our employees, suppliers, and partners through this transition," said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO. "Our agreement with Blue Apron, and the actions we are taking, create a clearer path forward for the business. We continue to believe in the long-term potential of the platform following the Blue Apron transition."

To support continued operations during the Chapter 11 process, FreshRealm has secured a commitment for debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders, which is expected to support the success of the contemplated transactions. In addition, FreshRealm has filed customary "first day" motions with the Court that will allow the business to continue operating without interruption, including the production, fulfillment, and delivery of fresh meal products for its partners nationwide. These motions also seek approval to ensure that employees, vendors, and suppliers are paid for goods and services provided after the filing date in the ordinary course of business, subject to Court approval where required.

FreshRealm remains committed to product quality, food safety, and reliable service throughout this process and expects to continue normal day-to-day operations.

Lippold continued, "We are proud of the platform we have built and the role we play in helping our partners bring fresh meals to more people in more places. I want to thank our employees, customers, suppliers, and partners for their continued support as we move through this process and work toward the next phase for FreshRealm."

Customers can expect normal operations to continue during the Chapter 11 process. FreshRealm remains focused on serving its customers and delivering quality products throughout this period.

Additional information regarding the Chapter 11 case, including Court filings and information about the claims process, is available at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/FreshRealm or by calling (888) 454-0938.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm is the architect of a better food system built for the future—so that everyone, every day, everywhere can access fresh food. FreshRealm's innovative fresh meals platform enables partners to grow, expand, and diversify their product offering to meet surging consumer demand at a fraction of the cost. The company provides unmatched scale, robust data, culinary expertise, offering flexible and fully customized fresh meals options, supply chain and quality assurance, and efficient nationwide fulfillment. For more information on FreshRealm please visit www.FreshRealmcom.

SOURCE FreshRealm, Inc.