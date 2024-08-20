FreshRealm, Innovator in National Fresh Meals, Expands Operations to Montezuma

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that FreshRealm, Inc ., a national leader in fresh meals solutions, will expand its footprint in Montezuma, Georgia. The FreshRealm facility will drive positive growth in the region, creating more than 308 new jobs and making a $6.3 million investment in Macon County.

"Georgia is proud to offer opportunities for innovative companies like FreshRealm to thrive in our state's No. 1 industry - agriculture," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Food and fiber production contributed $83.6 billion and 323,300 jobs to our economy this past year, and we're thankful for the 300 new positions that will join that growing number of opportunities thanks to FreshRealm."

FreshRealm a Food-as-a-Service company offering the only nationwide, end-to-end platform optimized for fresh food. Its unique model drives innovation, efficiency, scale, and value for partners, enabling them to grow efficiently, build their brand and meet the needs and expectations of their consumers. FreshRealm's channel-agnostic solution spans food industry segments, serving customers and partners in grocery, food service, hospitality, direct-to-consumer, medical meals, and more.

"FreshRealm is building the most optimized fresh food platform in the world, so that everyone, every day, everywhere can enjoy fresh food. Montezuma is an excellent location for us to strategically reach the entire U.S., especially the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast," said Snow Le, President of FreshRealm. "We are proud to be expanding our operations in Georgia, a state with great fiscal strength and a clear dedication to businesses and communities."

FreshRealm's facility is located at 303 Airport Road in Montezuma. The expansion will add facility enhancements and several new lines, allowing FreshRealm to provide its full assortment - from ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals to meal kits and more - to customers in a vital region of the country.

The company will be hiring for positions across a range of roles, including entry-level assemblers, technical and maintenance staff, and managerial positions. Interested individuals can learn more about working at FreshRealm by visiting boards.greenhouse.io/freshrealm .

"Job creation is a very positive development for Montezuma and the Macon County community, providing opportunities and income while stimulating additional economic activity," said Montezuma Mayor Nealie Johnson. "I, along with the Montezuma council, congratulate FreshRealm and thank all who helped make it happen. The community will surely benefit from the new jobs and investment."

"Macon County has a long history with an established presence in the food manufacturing industry, and the Macon County Development Authority has worked diligently to continue that tradition," said Johnny Brooks, Chairman of the Macon County Development Authority. "We are excited about FreshRealm's expansion and we welcome the opportunities this will bring to Montezuma and Macon County."

Senior Project Manager Christy Bozeman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Macon County Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

"A project of FreshRealm's scale creates hundreds of jobs for families in Montezuma, Macon County, and communities in the surrounding region," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "FreshRealm's investment is a continuation of Montezuma's agricultural and food processing legacy that is shaping the future of these communities, providing opportunities for Georgians to stay, work, and raise a family near where they grew up. Congratulations to the Development Authority of Macon County, FreshRealm, and all of the partners who are helping make a difference through these new jobs and opportunities."

About FreshRealm, Inc.

FreshRealm is a Food-as-a-Service company revolutionizing the food system. The company's end-to-end platform enables food businesses to meet the demands of the modern consumer and provide high quality food to everyone, every day, everywhere. From development to fulfillment, FreshRealm offers a broad range of solutions and services to every segment in the food industry. FreshRealm's channel-agnostic platform is transforming an entire industry as it enables the benefits of speed, scale, innovation and strong economics. www.freshrealm.co

SOURCE FreshRealm, Inc.