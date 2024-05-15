FRESHREALM NAMES AMAZON VETERAN STACEY WALLACE AS CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER, FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS END-TO-END PLATFORM

The recent leadership update is a testament to FreshRealm's commitment to growth, scale and operational excellence

LANCASTER, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm , the leading national end-to-end fresh meals platform, announced today the recent appointment of Stacey Wallace as its Chief Supply Chain Officer. As part of the executive team, Wallace will oversee the company's supply chain, planning and fulfillment functions, further optimizing FreshRealm's best-in-class infrastructure built for short-shelf-life products and servicing all channels of distribution.

Stacey Wallace, Chief Supply Chain Officer at FreshRealm

"FreshRealm is on a mission to fundamentally transform how food is developed, manufactured and fulfilled. The appointment of Stacey as Chief Supply Chain Officer marks a noteworthy event for our organization," said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. "Her proven track record and expertise in supply chain optimization will be instrumental in further enhancing our operational efficiency, driving innovation across the company and delivering sustainable growth. We look forward to achieving new heights of success together."

Stacey is an accomplished leader, having spent nearly 15 years at Amazon in senior positions within Amazon Fresh, Kindle, Amazon Books, Amazon Go, and Fulfillment By Amazon. There she owned pivotal initiatives to drive efficiencies, innovation, and significant cost savings for multi-billion-dollar business lines. Stacey joins FreshRealm from Redbubble Group, where she served as Chief Supply Chain Officer, driving the company to profitability by improving customer fulfillment time and product quality and reducing COGs.

Since joining FreshRealm, Wallace has already added talented leaders with experience at Chewy, Amazon, and Target to the team. Her unique skill set will bring considerable value to the organization.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at FreshRealm. As a market leader, this organization has built a full-stack solution enabling a positive impact within the food system," said Wallace. "FreshRealm's optimized platform provides solutions that drive scale, innovation and strong economics. I look forward to working alongside the impressive operators at FreshRealm to continue ensuring that the delivery of products and services to our customers is efficient, innovative, and tailored to their specific needs."

Wallace's recent appointment as part of FreshRealm's leadership team marks another important milestone in the company's ongoing effort to recruit experienced executives to drive its next phase of growth. In October 2022, the company hired Rob Law as Chief Revenue Officer, who has decades of leadership experience at Starbucks and Amazon. Snow Le was appointed President in September 2023, having previously held leadership positions at Danaher Corp. and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. Shortly after, Katherine Prime was hired as Chief Development and Marketing Officer. Prime previously served in executive positions at Wonder and Spring.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm is the architect of a better food system. The company's end-to-end platform empowers food businesses to meet the demands of a modern world and provide high quality food to everyone, every day, everywhere. From development to fulfillment, they offer a broad range of capabilities and services across the entire value chain of meal development. FreshRealm's channel-agnostic platform is transforming an entire industry as it enables the benefits of speed, scale, innovation and strong economics.

