FRESHREALM NAMES SALONI VARMA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Former Thorne HealthTech and Chobani leader to join FreshRealm Executive Team

LANCASTER, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm , the leading national food solutions platform, announced today the appointment of Saloni Varma as its Chief Financial Officer. Varma will serve as an integral member of the company's top Executive team. With a proven track record of driving financial performance and operational excellence, she will play a pivotal role in steering FreshRealm toward its next phase of growth and success. Varma will assume the role previously held by Derek Anguilm. Anguilm will help the company transition over the coming months and continue his contributions to FreshRealm in an advisory role through the end of 2024.

Saloni Varma, Chief Financial Officer at FreshRealm

Varma joins FreshRealm from Thorne HealthTech, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned executive with over 20 years of public and private Company experience, Varma was transformational in leadership roles at Chobani, ByHeart, and Motif FoodWorks. She currently serves as a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Bazooka Candy Brands. She brings to FreshRealm significant strategic capabilities in leading businesses through growth, instilling operational and financial discipline, and building high-performance teams.

Varma will assume responsibility for all financial operations within FreshRealm, and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, will collaborate on critical initiatives that accelerate the company's growth trajectory and continue to strengthen its position as a leading end-to-end platform in the food space.

"We are excited to announce Saloni's appointment as the new Chief Financial Officer at FreshRealm," said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. "Her strategic vision and financial expertise will be instrumental in guiding our growth path towards transforming this industry. I look forward to working with Saloni as we scale our platform into new capabilities and segments and continue to provide outstanding solutions for our growing customer base. I am grateful to Derek for his important contributions to FreshRealm over the past three formative years, and wish him the very best going forward."

With broad, global, and multidisciplinary financial expertise across operations, strategy, and investment banking, Varma brings a wealth of experience and a versatile mindset to her role.

"FreshRealm is committed to making fresh food more affordable for everyone, every day, everywhere," stated Varma. "We are simplifying the complexity of a fresh food system by becoming our partner's fully integrated team. I look forward to working with Michael and this amazing team as we scale our infrastructure, expand our product offering and deliver significant value to all our stakeholders," Varma shared.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm is the architect of a better food system. The company's end-to-end platform empowers food businesses to meet the demands of a modern world and provide high quality food to everyone, every day, everywhere. From development to fulfillment, they offer a broad range of capabilities and services across the entire value chain of meal development. FreshRealm's channel-agnostic platform is transforming an entire industry as it enables the benefits of speed, scale, innovation and strong economics.

www.freshrealm.co

SOURCE FreshRealm, Inc.