FreshRealm Strengthens Its Leadership Position as the Complete Fresh Meal Solution Company with New Leadership Roles and Expanded Distribution Channels

News provided by

FreshRealm, LLC

25 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Founder & CEO Michael Lippold to Drive Strategic Partnerships and Snow Le
Appointed as FreshRealm's First President to Lead Day-to-Day Operations

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm, the leading national omnichannel fresh meals platform, announced today it has appointed Snow Le as President to lead the day-to-day operations, specifically focusing on scaling the company's business systems structure for long-term success. With the addition of Le to the executive team, Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO, will focus time on building strategic partnerships and expanding corporate development efforts.

Following the transfer of Blue Apron's operational infrastructure to FreshRealm earlier this year[1], the company has continued to strengthen its meal platform across multiple distribution channels with a broad and efficient solutions offering. With these new roles, FreshRealm is well positioned to address the $46 billion market opportunity[2] for fresh prepared meals.

With capabilities across all fresh and prepared meal types – ready to heat, ready to cook and meal kits, FreshRealm has developed a unique omnichannel solution to serve customers ranging from grocery, convenience, club, meal DTC companies, medical meal providers and other growing meal segments. FreshRealm offers a custom-built solution that addresses every retailer and consumer need.

"I am thrilled to have Snow lead the organization as our President as she has been a key player and significant leader throughout our Blue Apron infrastructure acquisition and integration period," said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. "As we look to scale the organization to address the omnichannel fresh meals market opportunity, her experience in leadership and organizational development, building effective business system structures, and previous success in corporate, venture capital, and private equity positions will be a crucial asset to the company."

Snow Le has served as a Board Member at FreshRealm since 2022. Along with her background at FreshRealm, Ms. Le held leadership positions at Danaher Corporation, Avantor, Bluepeak, KREM Group, and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. She has also served on private equity and VC firm boards - where she counseled companies on how to scale operations to meet market and consumer demand.

"I am impressed with the fresh meals solution platform that FreshRealm has built over the past decade, and with the people within the organization," said Snow Le, President of FreshRealm.  "I am excited to join the executive team and help grow and scale the organization to meet the growing customer demand across all channels of distribution."

About FreshRealm
FreshRealm partners with leading retailers to solve everyday meals.

With a belief that we all Connect through Meals, FreshRealm's team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, fresh meals with little to no effort. The company provides private label and branded end-to-end solutions from product design, sourcing, commercialization, manufacturing, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freshrealm-strengthens-leadership-position-in-us-fresh-meals-category-with-significant-investment-in-facilities-and-infrastructure-301825736.html  

[2] https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/food/convenience-food/ready-to-eat-meals/united-states 

SOURCE FreshRealm, LLC

Also from this source

FreshRealm Strengthens Leadership Position in U.S. Fresh Meals Category with Significant Investment in Facilities and Infrastructure

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.