Freshslice Pizza Announces First Two U.S. Locations

The Lone Star State Lands Inaugural Locations for Innovative Pizza Brand focused on being the Starbucks of Pizza

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshslice Pizza, the innovative Canadian pizza franchise known for its culture of partnership, productivity, and efficiency, announced today that the Dallas/Fort Worth, TX metroplex will be the location of its first two U.S. based franchises, spearheaded by local resident and entrepreneur, Trenton Parks.

Marking a significant milestone in the company's growth, with over 100 stores in Canada, Freshslice entered the U.S market in January with significant interest from entrepreneurs. Parks is the first franchise partner in the U.S. to invest in the popular Canadian pizza franchise citing the vision of the brand's CEO, Ray Russell, it's incredible freshness and the recipe for success in its franchise model. "We are thrilled to welcome Trenton into the Freshslice family, bringing our style of fresh pizza to the great state of Texas," said Ray Russel, Founder & CEO. "Our 3-n-1 system meets the evolving needs of our franchisee partners at a fraction of our competitors' cost. Our franchise partners can expect a focus on our vision, values, and culture and an extremely successful model that boasts operational efficiency, high ROI and head office support."

"Ray's vision of being the Starbucks of Pizza is more than a tagline or slogan, this level of success is built into every aspect of the brand," said Parks. "When compared to other popular U.S.-based pizza brands, Freshslice minimum investment fee is significantly lower, and in many cases, half the costs of its competitors. The brand's dedication to pizza perfection and its revolutionary turn-key franchise operation makes this an exciting endeavor and I am excited to bring this to the Lone Star State."

Parks is no stranger to business. A Dallas-based CIO and tech executive, Parks decided he wanted to invest into a business that would produce returns and benefit his community. After lots of research he chose to invest in Freshslice for its proven business model and an ROI model boasting:

0% royalties

0% ad fees

0% ingredient mark-ups

1000% productivity on dough manufacturing

The Freshslice Promise

Since its inception in 1999, Freshslice Pizza has revolutionized the pizza industry in Canada with its 3 in 1 system of Pizza by the Slice, Unlimited Toppings at one price and Delivery. Freshslice offers a proven business model that revolutionized the fast-casual pizza franchise system in Canada by lowering its barrier to entry, including 0% percent royalty and ad fees and 0% percent market up on ingredients.

They also have a restaurant design team where the brand's custom equipment is used to maximize efficiency and footprint. Additionally, Freshslice offers franchise owners access to the brand's construction team, hiring and training support, purchasing and distribution assistance, quality control and business coaching, and marketing and advertising materials.

Adding to its model, Freshslice is proud to offer its franchise partners a unique dough manufacturing system and streamlined supply chain of ingredients produced in-house with zero markups, adding to the franchisees ROI.

For more information about Freshslice Pizza's U.S. launch, menu options, or franchise opportunities, visit the brand's franchise website or follow-on social media at @FreshslicePizza.

About Freshslice Pizza:

Freshslice Pizza is an innovative pizza franchise founded in 1999 by Ray Russell in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ray decided to find a fresher and healthier way to prepare the pizza he loved. With an unwavering commitment to quality, the brand started with a single restaurant and quickly grew into a thriving 'by the slice' and delivery business. With a focus on a fresh, and friendly experience every time, the ultimate vision is to become the Starbucks of Pizza.

Freshslice has earned numerous awards for its innovative pizzas, made with a proprietary multi-grain dough recipe, and featuring high-quality ingredients that cater to health-conscious consumers. Today, Freshslice continues to delight customers while maintaining a dedication to community involvement and sustainable business practices.

