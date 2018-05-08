Freshworks is “Taking Over Vegas” with Multifaceted Marketing Campaign During The Knowledge18 Conference

SAN BRUNO, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks, the leading provider of cloud-based business software, announced today it is "taking over Vegas" during the Knowledge18 Conference being held by competitor ServiceNow at The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino from May 7th to 10th. Freshworks is engaging in multiple promotional efforts in Las Vegas during the three-day event. Freshworks' goal is to raise awareness for its solution Freshservice, a cloud-based IT service desk and IT service management (ITSM) solution built to help teams deliver exceptional support.

"Freshservice is a refreshingly-easy-to use, simple-to-configure IT Service Desk solution in the cloud, which comes in at a price point that makes business sense," said Arvind Parthiban, Director of Marketing at Freshworks. "We're aggressively promoting our solution in Vegas because we want IT directors and other decision makers to understand they don't need to spend millions on an ITSM solution. They just need to pick the right one that offers real value and amazing functionality."

Freshworks' multifaceted campaign is centered on the value proposition of the Freshservice solution, and a desire for customers to "stop throwing money away" on solutions that are overpriced and clunky. Marketing efforts for more than 15,000 conference attendees include Starbucks gift card giveaways, targeted geofencing advertising around The Venetian and the conference venue, and a lively cocktail reception.

"Freshservice is a robust solution that helps better manage services and assets. It includes a modern and intuitive UI that requires a minimal amount of training and is easily customizable to conform to any needs." continued Parthiban. "And when you combine these attributes with the rave reviews from our user community, then you have a winning argument for picking Freshservice over any competitive solution."

Freshworks' marketing in Las Vegas will raise the awareness profile of the Freshservice solution, which offers the convenience of multi-channel support through email, phone, chat, or efficient self-service. The industry's leading ITSM solution also features the best-rated mobile service desk app that's available for both iOS and Android to provide instant help for remote employees. For more information about Freshservice, please visit https://freshservice.com/.

About Freshworks:

Freshworks Inc. is the parent company behind the suite of products, which includes Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshchat and Freshmarketer. The company's suite of products is designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India.

Freshworks has its HQ in San Bruno, California and global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite of SaaS products is widely used by over 150,000 customers around the world including Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba and Cisco. To learn more about Freshworks, please visit http://www.freshworks.com.

