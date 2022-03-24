Fresno PD First Major City to Deploy Axon Dispatch to Better Support First Responders

Axon Dispatch is a robust CAD system built on modern cloud technologies designed to enhance 9-1-1 call centers. Fresno PD receives nearly one million 9-1-1 calls each year to its Communication Center and requires a modern CAD system capable of reliably handling its call volume and call diversity while being user-friendly. Axon Dispatch will provide Fresno PD with the ability to create and manage calls for service with robust real-time notifications of critical updates, modern mapping, a streamlined interface for both dispatchers and patrol officers and a seamless connection to agency-critical data sources and ongoing product updates.

"The Fresno Police Department is a forward-thinking law enforcement agency embracing advancements in technology as we strive to provide a more professional and effective police response to our community," says Paco Balderrama, Fresno PD Chief of Police. "We are proud to have been a development partner with Axon as they worked intensely to develop a cutting-edge computer-aided dispatch system (CAD) from the ground up. We look forward to a continued productive relationship with Axon in developing the best technology geared toward the protection and safety of our Fresno community."

"This breakthrough technology is a game changer for 9-1-1 call centers and how officers respond to calls for assistance," says Rick Smith, Axon CEO and founder. "We are excited to partner with Fresno PD as they lead the way with modern CAD technology."

Axon will continue to incorporate real-world signals into Dispatch to deliver unprecedented real-time situational awareness and unified communications capabilities to agencies. This will drive faster responses, safer officers and communities and optimal deployment of limited resources.

Axon Dispatch is part of Axon's real-time communications platform, which includes body camera location and live streaming, and event alerts. We are putting capabilities into the hands of dispatchers and officers that have never existed, thanks to the robustness of the cloud.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 263,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

