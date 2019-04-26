Fressko's Eco-Friendly Water Bottles Highlight New Outlook for Eco-Friendly Living

First, I leave a Fressko flask in my car and I use it whenever I visit a fast-food restaurant or movie theater. That way, I don't need a plastic cup for water or soda. I go to at least 2-3 movies a week so that's about 30 plastic cups saved over the past three months. Multiply my efforts by millions of people and it can really have an effect.

This week I ordered stainless steel utensils in a travel pack that I am going to use whenever I eat at any restaurant that uses plastic utensils. It cost about $12 and included two stainless steel straws with a cleaning brush. Once again, do the math and multiply my savings by millions of people.

I also take reusable non-plastic grocery bags to the supermarket and use them instead of plastic bags.

I just made three simple changes in my life. Anyone can do what I am doing. Together, we can have an impact.

"It is very satisfying to know our company's mission is rubbing off on our consumers," said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko, which is based in Melbourne, Australia. "Our philosophy is simple: Be kind to mother earth, to others and yourself."

Fressko flasks are durable, functional, leakproof, and can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to six hours. Fressko also uses a third-party quality assurance company to make sure the company's quality standards are met during production.

With an eco-friendly philosophy, Fressko has created sustainable, reusable alternatives to plastic, rubber or paper cups. These containers are 100 percent BPA-free and designed for durability and ease of use.

Fressko offers three product lines:

Original Series, which includes three glass and two bamboo flasks.

Color Collection, which is a series of infuser flasks in a variety of colors: lagoon, floss, coal, denim, snow and clay.

Camino, which is a 12-ounce reusable coffee cup featuring a color-coated, scratch-resistant exterior and a stainless steel interior and is designed for long-term durability. The cup can be placed under the spout of a coffee machine and includes internal barista markings.

