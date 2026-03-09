Frette Appoints Proximity as Global Clienteling Partner

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximity announces a new partnership with Frette, the internationally celebrated Italian luxury home furnishings brand.

Known for its heritage craftsmanship and timeless design, Frette has always placed the customer at the heart of its business. As the brand continues to grow globally, it was looking for a partner that could help its store teams better understand their customers and deliver a more personal experience. Through its partnership with Proximity, Frette will bring customer information into one clear view. This gives teams a better understanding of each customer's history with the brand – from how often they shop, to how much they typically spend – helping conversations feel more informed.

Proximity's clienteling platform also supports Frette's international footprint, enabling teams across countries to work consistently, while still reflecting local needs. The goal of the partnership is simplicity: giving store teams the right information, at the right time, so they can focus on building lasting relationships and delivering exceptional service.

"At Proximity, we believe the best customer experiences are built on understanding. Working with Frette allows us to support their store teams with a clearer view of each customer, helping them deliver thoughtful, consistent service and build long-lasting relationships." – Cathy McCabe, CEO & Co-Founder, Proximity

"The rollout of Proximity is an important milestone for our global retail network. By enhancing our clienteling capabilities, we are further elevating the personalized service our clients expect, enabling more seamless and meaningful interactions both in-store and online." – Cristiano Quieti, Group Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer, Frette

Proximity's tool launched in Frette stores in the US, UK, Italy & France in January 2026.

About Proximity

Proximity helps global retailers build stronger relationships with customers. Their clienteling platform brings together customer insight, appointments, events, transactions and reporting into one simple tool, designed to support store teams and elevate the in-store experience.

About Frette

For 165 years, Frette has woven regal comfort into the fabric of life's most memorable moments, crafting linens and home accessories of unparalleled quality. Rooted in Italian artistry and craftsmanship, Frette's legacy is timeless elegance, where the finest natural fibres are transformed by master artisans into creations that embody luxury, creativity, and thoughtful personalisation. Today, Frette continues to create exceptional experiences, found in its elegant boutiques, department stores, and over 1,500 of the world's most luxurious hotels, as well as private residences, yachts, and jets.

