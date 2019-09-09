Freud Black I.C.E™ Solid Carbide Router Bits Are Pioneering Technology

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freud once again revolutionizes the cutting tool industry with the introduction of the first functional coated solid carbide router bits, Black I.C.E™ (Industrial Cooling Element) – bits that deliver double the cutting life, flawless finishes and increased productivity providing ultimate value without sacrificing production efficiency. Combined with Freud's exclusive TiCo (Titanium Cobalt) Hi-Density Carbide and Black I.C.E™ coating, these radical new bits offer a sharper edge with precise cuts for less wear, resulting in two-times increased life and performance compared to standard uncoated router bits.

Optimized for fast feed rates and high heat applications, the revolutionary Black I.C.E™ coating shields the solid carbide cutting edge by creating a slick, lubricant like action for friction, heat and pitch build-up. The multi-axis grind reduces burning and provides two times the finish quality with an advanced open flute geometry that increases the overall working life by allowing two-times more re-sharpenings.

"We spent years in testing and development in order to introduce a premier solution in solid carbide router bits and protective coatings that delivers an incredible, unmatched 2X factor in life, finish quality, performance and productivity. Freud is the only cutting tool manufacturer to make its own TiCo Hi-Density Carbide; by capitalizing on this core competency along with our unrivaled vertical integration, we have introduced a series of Black I.C.E™ Solid Carbide Router Bits with the most innovative design and coating in the industry," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "Black I.C.E™ Solid Carbide Router Bits will revolutionize the industrial market. The slick as ice design extends cutting life and quality while keeping the tool cooler. The innovation brought by Black I.C.E™ bits is truly a one plus one equals three combination in delivering unmatched performance."

Freud's Black I.C.E™ Solid Carbide Router Bits are designed for CNC machines utilizing "nested base" manufacturing or "pod and rail" for high speed applications in laminated materials such as HPL, melamine, paper laminate and other abrasive materials laminated on wood composites, MDF, particle board, hardwood, softwood and plywood materials. Plus, the combination of up and down shear flutes eliminates chipping on both sides of double-sided veneers or laminated materials resulting in a flawless finish.

About Freud

An industry leader for more than 50 years, Freud America, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of superior carbide cutting tools for the woodworking industry. Freud is the only manufacturer of woodworking tools in the world that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of titanium and cobalt. By producing their own carbide, Freud has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing the cutting life and performance of the tool. Freud's full line of high-quality woodworking tools includes saw blades, router bits, shaper cutters, and more. For more information, visit www.freudtools.com or contact customer service at phone: 800-472-7307 and email: customerservice@freudtools.com.

