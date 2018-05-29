Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference

FIT will have a booth (#241) in the exhibit hall at the Orange County Convention Center. FIT is a certified SAP global partner and a leading provider of SAP-certified hosting services, cloud services, and operations services for the SAP HANA® platform. FIT also helped numerous organizations successfully migrate to SAP S/4HANA®.

At the show, FIT will demonstrate its new chief information officer (CIO) dashboard that collates the status of IT business services in one single screen. The new "simplyCONTROL" concept helps IT departments be successful in the short and long-term without sacrificing any performance or control. The FIT CIO dashboard has combined complex solutions with an easy-to-use experience where IT leaders can quickly access critical information important to their business.

"Today's global enterprises rely on SAP and we are proud to be a long-time partner of SAP and its user community, ASUG," said Michael Heuberger, president and chief executive officer for FIT North America. "We are excited to unveil the next big thing, the new CIO dashboard. It provides a holistic view and critical metrics for the major CIO responsibilities such as availability, performance, budgeting, governance, compliance, innovation, and security. It can quickly show how the CIO is making progress toward a company's digital transformation and allows today's CIO to stay 100 percent focused on the value of IT."

FIT's executives, subject matter experts and solution architects will host and demonstrate FIT's broad range of services and offerings for SAP and share valuable perspectives topics related to SAP, cloud, security, migration, and compliance. FIT representatives will be available to discuss hosting, managed cloud, and application management services for SAP. FIT is an early adopter of helping companies migrate successfully to SAP S/4HANA® with a specialty in cloud hosting, application management services, migration services and security services for SAP solutions.

FIT offers a wide range of SAP services ranging from remote Basis support, security services, upgrade and migration services, hybrid cloud, network services, data center services, and global service desk support. Large and midsize enterprises across a wide range of industries rely on FIT's deep SAP expertise and experience to deliver secure cloud hosting environments with application support services.

Hear success stories about how companies are securing their SAP systems, see the CIO dashboard in action, find out how companies are successfully migrating to S/4HANA® and moving SAP to public clouds such as Microsoft Azure. To learn more about FIT's presence at the show, visit https://info.freudenberg-it.com/sapphire-2018.

SAP SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference is one of the world's top business technology events and one of the largest SAP conferences. The show offers attendees the opportunity to learn about SAP and network.

For more details about visit FIT, please visit http://www.freudenberg-it.com/en/resources/.

About Freudenberg IT (FIT)

Freudenberg IT (FIT) is a global leader in managed IT services that specializes in helping companies optimize the mission-critical technology that runs their businesses, most notably SAP and Microsoft applications. From consulting to cloud hosting to solutions for digital transformation, FIT provides the managed services - and the security - smart companies need to run simple and be resilient in today's constantly changing world. FIT is a brand of the Freudenberg Group, a global family-owned company with more than 165 years of history, employing more than 48,000 employees worldwide across North America, Europe and Asia. The Freudenberg Group is an independent private company with more than 9 billion in annual revenues. For more information, please visit http://www.freudenberg-it.com.

