Freudenberg Medical Supports the Fight against Covid-19 in India

Freudenberg Medical designs and manufactures the HelixMark® and PharmaFocus® Premium brands of silicone tubing for vaccine and drug processing, as well as custom tubing for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, catheters, and other medical devices. The company also provides contract design and manufacturing for medical devices, molded components, and diagnostic test kits for customers worldwide.

"Freudenberg Medical is oxygen for the pandemic," said Georg Graf, Freudenberg Regional Representative, India. "We are manufacturing tubing in a cleanroom environment and have ample production capacity in two dedicated production facilities in US and Europe. Freudenberg has increased speed of production to supply much needed tubing to our customers globally."

"Our team in India was able to act quickly to get customers the tubing products they need to support oxygen concentrators, ventilator production and global vaccine processing." said Falgun Jani, Head of Sales for India.

About Freudenberg India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design and manufacture of medical devices and biopharmaceutical tubing. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,700 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of manufacturing capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices.

