FREY RANCH® DISTILLERY CELEBRATES MEANINGFUL CONTRIBUTIONS MADE BY WOMEN WITHIN AMERICAN WHISKEY MOVEMENT THROUGH INAUGURAL WOMEN + WHISKEY CAMPAIGN

Frey Ranch® Distillery Celebrates Women Within American Whiskey Movement Through Inaugural Women + Whiskey Campaign

Interestingly, women have more nuanced senses of smell than men – useful when nosing and tasting a whiskey. In fact, scientific estimates indicate that 35 percent of women qualify as "supertasters" – meaning a person who has more taste buds and receptors resulting in tasting certain flavors and foods more strongly than other people.

Timed to coincide with International Women's Day, Ashley will moderate a panel discussion with her whiskey peers, including award-winning writer and podcast host Prairie Rose from Bit By A Fox, Shaylyn Gammon, newly-appointed Whiskey Director at Blue Run Spirits (www.bluerunspirits.com) and award-winning craft cocktail bartender Mimi Burnham, via Frey Ranch Distillery's (@FreyRanchDistillery) Instagram Live from 4:00 – 4:30pm ET on March 8th dedicated to the power of mentorship.

Additionally, Frey Ranch will turn over its social channels @FreyRanchDistillery to spotlight the many incredible women behind the bar – without who the 21st century cocktail revolution would not be possible. Ashley will also visit San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Las Vegas to host tasting events and pop ups for both the whiskey curious and the connoisseur.

"We believe whiskey is a communal experience, which is why we welcome all whiskey drinkers to join our celebration of Women + Whiskey where we honor the meaningful contributions of women from all facets of the business," said Ashley Frey, cofounder of Frey Ranch Distillery. "In that spirit, we're proud to donate $1 from every bottle of Frey Ranch Bourbon sold at participating retailers to Pinocchio's Moms on the Run – an organization close to my heart that provides financial and emotional support for women battling breast cancer."

To honor the whiskey woman in your life, cheers her with a delicious and refreshing Blackberry Smash.

Muddle lime, blackberries, and mint together. Stir in Frey Ranch Bourbon + simple syrup. Top with club soda, garnish with mint leaves, blackberries, and serve over crushed ice.

Ingredients:

2 Fresh Lime Wedges Squeezed

8 Fresh Blackberries

5 Large Mint Leaves

2 Ounces of Frey Ranch Bourbon

½ Ounce of Simple Syrup

1 Ounce Club Soda

To learn more about Frey Ranch Distillery, visit freyranch.com

Instagram: @freyranchdistillery | Facebook: @freyranchdistillery | Twitter: @freyranch

ABOUT FREY RANCH DISTILLERY:

Frey Ranch Distillery was founded in 2006 by Colby and Ashley Frey on the Frey family's 1,500-acre farm in Fallon, Nevada. The family has a deep history of farming in Northern Nevada that dates back over 150 years and continues today with Frey Ranch Distillery, one of only a few distilleries in the world to grow 100% of its whiskey grains on-site. Frey Ranch is a year-round working farm that also offers tours and tastings to the public every Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit freyranch.com.

