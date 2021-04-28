Freya Systems Explores the Future of Artificial Intelligence In Business and the Workplace

MEDIA, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freya Systems, an advanced data analytics and custom software development company, will host an important webinar to help business owners and leaders to better understand how artificial intelligence and data science technologies, including machine learning, are changing businesses of all sizes.

In addition to a keynote speech on the basic principles of artificial intelligence and machine learning, a panel discussion will be moderated by Ben Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Freya Systems, that will spotlight how the future of artificial intelligence will impact specific industries and business functions.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM



Keynote: Chris MacNeel, Senior Data Scientist, Freya Systems

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Today and Tomorrow



Panel: How Will Artificial Intelligence Technologies Impact Business Today and

Tomorrow





Ben Johnson, Moderator





Bora Ozkan, Associate Professor, Temple University Fox School of

Business





Fiona Jamison PhD, CEO Spring International





Keith Aumiller, Senior Director Data Science Services, Signant Healthcare





Brandon O'Daniel, Data Lake & Data Science Manager, Xylem



To Register: Click Freya Systems Philly Tech Week

For media credentials, media kit and access to our speakers, please contact Cindi Sutera at [email protected] or 610-613-2773 at your convenience.

