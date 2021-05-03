Freya Systems Honored With Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award

MEDIA, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Freya Systems, an advanced data analytics and custom software development company, was selected as an honoree of the 2021 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award. The award recognizes companies that have made a significant data-driven business impact.

"There are multiple components to winning this award," says Diana Jones, Director, Center for Business Analytics at Drexel University LeBow College of Business. Freya Systems will be among those honors at a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Freya Systems was recognized for a particular military aviation project that addressed fleet readiness. Readiness is defined as the availability of aircraft to fly a mission; low readiness means that the fleet are down and not able to fly. Long-term down will incur significant cost and can jeopardize the success of a mission.

"Freya Systems was able to develop two algorithms to help solve the problem presented in this project. The first algorithm produced a report that determines which aircraft are likely to become long-term down with an 82% accuracy. The second algorithm estimates the number of hours it will take to bring the aircraft back to a flyable state," says Chris MacNeel, Senior Data Scientist, Freya Systems.

The success of the project has increased the overall mission capability or readiness by more than 8% according to the client. Through the use of analytics, the platform's increase in readiness allows more missions to be completed and more pilots to meet their requirements.

"This recognition is a great honor for the Freya Systems team," says Ben Johnson, Co-Founder of Freya Systems. "We pride ourselves on collaborating with the client's subject matter experts so that we can customize a solution that exceeds their expectations. We don't expect to win awards for doing our job, but it is nice to see the hardworking data scientists get recognition for their contribution and impact."

