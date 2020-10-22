Freya Systems Takes Off As One Of Philadelphia100®'s Fastest Growing Companies

MEDIA, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freya Systems is a full-service data analytics and custom software development company that helps its customers solve challenging problems and predict the future. Yesterday, Freya Systems was recognized as one of the fastest growing, privately held companies in the region by Philadelphia100®.

Started in 1988 by The Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia and the Wharton SBDC, the Philadelphia100® is a merit-based award to recognize some of the region's finest companies. Emerging companies recognized through the years include Mothers' Work, Fiberlink, Urban Outfitters, Forman Mills, Kremer Laser Eye Center, and Primavera Systems, to name a few. The 2020 Philadelphia100® Awards Ceremony was held virtually on October 21, 2020.

Freya Systems dropped in at #29 which is significant among this prestigious class of companies. A complete list of all Philadelphia 100 winners can be found here: https://www.philadelphia100.com/past-winners-2020/

"Freya Systems is honored to be named to the Philadelphia100® alongside some tremendous companies in the class of 2020," Freya Systems CEO Ben Johnson said. "We are proud of the commitment to excellence demonstrated by the whole team that brought about this growth. We thank our business partners and clients for their support and want to congratulate all of the 2020 winners."

Freya is a privately held data analytics and software development company based in Media, PA. They solve complex problems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industry with elegant web and mobile solutions. Freya Systems says its mission is to enable its clients to predict future needs for fleet management, maintenance, and other mission-critical processes. For more information on Freya Systems, please visit https://freyasystems.com/ and follow for insightful updates at @freyasystems on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

