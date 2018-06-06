Friction Modifiers Market - Global Forecast to 2022: Market Ranking Analysis of Lubrizol, Afton, Infineum, Chevron Oronite & Croda

The friction modifiers market is projected to grow from USD 843.0 Million in 2017 to USD 1,004.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The increase in the overall transportation industry has resulted in the rise in the use of lubricants across the globe, thereby widening the scope of the friction modifiers market. In addition, the increasing demand for friction modifiers from emerging economies such as India and South Korea is expected to fuel the growth of the friction modifiers market across the globe. Stringent environmental regulations also provide huge growth opportunities for friction modifiers market. Friction modifiers are also termed as antifriction additives.

The friction modifiers market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Among types, the inorganic segment is expected to lead the friction modifiers market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the outstanding performance and friction reduction provided by inorganic friction modifiers. Moreover, these additives are cheaper as compared to organic friction modifiers.

Based on application, the friction modifiers market has been classified into transportation lubricants and industrial lubricants. The transportation lubricants segment has been further classified into commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, aviation, and marine. The passenger vehicle subsegment of the friction modifiers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

The growth of the automotive industry is expected to affect the demand for friction modifiers in developed markets of North America and Europe, as regulations are mandating the use of fuel-efficient lubricants in automobile lubricants and automotive manufacturing. Moreover, friction modifiers facilitate efficient functioning of lubricants, and their use has become essential to meet emission standards in the automobile industry.

The friction modifiers market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for friction modifiers and is expected to continue leading the market till 2022. The growth of the Asia Pacific friction modifiers market can be attributed to the recognition of countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India as automotive hubs.

